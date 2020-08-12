Seminal fashion designer Martin Margiela, sometimes referred to as the ‘Banksy of fashion’, has remained a mystery for his whole career….until now.

For the first time, the influential talent is personally revealing his drawings, notes, and others items to audiences in an intimate profile and reflection on his contribution to the fashion world.

As well as discussions with Margiela himself, the 90-minute documentary (available to stream at home here) also features interviews with Carine Roitfeld, trend forecaster Lidewij Edelkoort, fashion critic Cathy Horyn, fashion historian Olivier Saillard, and Jean Paul Gaultier—whom Margiela once assisted.

Martin Margiela: In His Own Words is written, directed, and produced by Reiner Holzemer, co-produced by Aminata Sambre, and features a score composed by Belgian rock band dEUS.

Watch the trailer below to get a glimpse of why The Hollywood Reporter called it the “best fashion documentary of the decade!”

