10 Unconventional Face Masks

Face masks are this summer’s accessory so it’s important to find one that keeps your safe and makes you feel good. Here are some masks we’ve come across that are super cute and a bit outside the box.

1. Erdem Face Mask Meadow Teal, Price: $65

2. Alivia Face Mask, Price: $15

3. Shoshanna Face Mask, Price: $20 (Adult Mask), $18 (Children’s Mask)

4. Collina Strada Fashion Face Mask with Bows, Price: $100

5. ST. JOHN Artisanal Tweed Contour Mask, Price: $40

6. Natasha Zinko Leopard Print Breathable Face Mask, Price: $30

7. Mostly Heard Rarely Seen, Check Print face Mask, Price: $75

8. Amir Slama Fabric Face Mask, Price: $45

9. Katie May Provocateur Face Mask, Price: $45

10. The Chrysalis Lab Butterfly Face Mask, Price: $35

