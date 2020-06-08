Chic Report

10 Unconventional Face Masks

by Nandini Vaid
written by Nandini Vaid
ALIVIA

Face masks are this summer’s accessory so it’s important to find one that keeps your safe and makes you feel good. Here are some masks we’ve come across that are super cute and a bit outside the box. 

1.  Erdem Face Mask Meadow Teal, Price: $65

ERDEM

2. Alivia Face Mask, Price: $15

ALIVIA

3.  Shoshanna Face Mask, Price: $20 (Adult Mask), $18 (Children’s Mask) 

SHOSHANNA

4. Collina Strada Fashion Face Mask with Bows, Price: $100

COLLINA STRADA

5. ST. JOHN Artisanal Tweed Contour Mask, Price: $40

ST.JOHN

6. Natasha Zinko Leopard Print Breathable Face Mask, Price: $30

NATASHA ZINKO

7. Mostly Heard Rarely Seen, Check Print face Mask, Price: $75

MOSTLY HEARD RARELY SEEN

8. Amir Slama Fabric Face Mask, Price: $45

AMIR SLAMA

9. Katie May Provocateur Face Mask, Price: $45

KATIE MAY

10. The Chrysalis Lab Butterfly Face Mask, Price: $35

The Chrysalis Lab

