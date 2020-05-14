18 Fashionable Face Masks

As cities begin to open and we get ready to step out of quarantine and adapt to being outside, we all can plan for the fact that face coverings are highly recommended in public settings for safety. Face masks not only act as a barrier to prevent spreading, but are also a sign of respect towards each other and show solidarity as we fight COVID-19 together!

Here are some cute fashion-focused face masks we came across to make the experience a little more bearable and fun – show your style!

1. The Sis Kiss, Price: $12

2. Daniel Patrick, Price: $25

3. ÉTICA, Price: $25 (pack of 4)

4. Daughters Of Culture, Price: $18.95

5. Candy Shop Vintage, Price: $18

6. Billie Blooms, Price: $20

7. The Phluid Project, Price: $50 (4 Pack)

8. Robot Bunnies, Price: $21

9. Smoko, Price: $12-$14

10. Bravado, Price: $15

11. LAJOUX, Price: $27

12. Nicole Miller, Price: $12-$16

13. Tanya Taylor, Price: $35

14. Reformation, Price: $35 (5 Pack)

15. BOA, Price: $15

16. Johnny Was, Price: $40 (5 Pack)

17. Veronica M, Price: $35 (5 Pack)

18. Hedley and Bennett, Price: $22

