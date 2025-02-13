Grey/Ven Makes Show An Edgy Collection & Brand-New Bags

During New York Fashion Week, designer debuts were sprinkled across the city. One such show was Grey/Ven‘s, which held its first solo runway production at Cipriani South Street on Friday afternoon. To kick things off, the brand opened the venue’s doors for attendees to mingle while enjoying small bites and plenty of champagne during cocktail hour—a relaxing reprieve during a busy week!

Upon entering the venue’s main show space, guests lined a triple-toned wood-paneled runway in gilded chairs. CEO Scott Weissman and business Partner Greg Lorber were front and center in the audience, alongside stars including Crystal Waters, Ja Rule, Margaret Josephs, Jenn Fessler, Jackie Siegel, and Dusty Lachowitz. With a full house in place, the label showcased its new Fall 2025 designs, which specifically included its first range of handbags. It’s specifically worth noting that handbags are the newest category at Grey/Ven, set to be introduced later this year—as previewed in our NYFW issue! However, more chic styles are coming sooner than we think, with angular leather clutches, structured crossbody bags, and slouchy soft totes all making standout appearances in the show. This collection was designed by the newly appointed creative director for the brand CFDA-recognized designer, Ilana Kugel

As for the collection itself, Weissman and his team embraced Grey/Ven’s approach to dressing modern women on the go—with a dash of added elegance and nonchalant cool. Soft cardigans were layered with leather pants, while trench coats were revamped with blown-up plaid patterns and layered over sleek bodysuits. Standouts included a long leather dress cinched by a triple-buckled waistline, plus small leather cargo pockets affixed to coat belts for a dash of edgy glamour. Complete with a distinct color palette of black, brown, beige, light blue and deep red, the line proved versatile for everyday wear—while details like high collars, ribbed knits, and gleaming zippers adding a utilitarian twist.

Below, take a closer look at the event’s full front row and notable guests!

