Runway

The Blonds Return To NYFW With An Army Of Bejeweled Divas & Sky-High Louboutins!

The duo made their sparkling runway return to NYFW after a one-year hiatus

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Phillipe Blond, David Blond, The Blonds, NYFW
Phillipe Blond and David Blond (Courtesy of The Blonds)

Do blondes have more fun? If anyone can attest, it would be Phillipe and David Blond. The beloved designer couple behind The Blonds came back to New York Fashion Week on Saturday night after a one-year break, hosting their Fall 2025 show in the Financial District. The sexy collection was inspired by city and beach nightlife, with a dash of money-hunting drama and plenty of sparkle. For added glam, the pair partnered with Oribe, MAC, and CND to ensure their models were runway-ready—and continued their longtime partnership with Christian Louboutin on custom sky-high heels for the show! Before their much-anticipated return, we caught with the Blonds to see what they’ve been up to.

You’re back at NYFW after a year away! How does it feel to be back?
David Blond: It’s very exciting. We decided we wanted to come back really strong, and bring back all of our signatures, and do a little bit extra. It’s going to be really fun!

Phillipe, what are you wearing to open the show this season?
Phillipe Blond: It’s very heavy. It’s very heavy, I’m very bruised, but it’s really incredible. It’s going to be like fashion wounds. I can’t wait!

Phillipe Blond

You always collab with Christian Louboutin for your runway shoes. Tell us about this season’s footwear! 
Phillipe: Rich bitch. Altitude, long necks, long legs, high heels. Super high heels! There’s a platform, and they’re all incredibly crystal-encrusted. I love it.
David: There’s a lot of areas where they’re sheer. You’ll see a lot of that reflected in the clothing, too. From head to toe, she’s got this sheer statement going.
Phillipe: It’s almost like she’s floating in stones.
David: It’s a swirl of sparkle.

You’re showing at the FiDi Bank Hall instead of your longtime space at Spring Studios. Why the venue change?
Phillipe: We’re rich bitch vibes!
David: We’re meant to be here. It’s perfect. It’s on Wall Street, it makes total sense to be in a bank. She’s this Zsa Zsa Gabor character that married a millionaire and took all his money.
Phillipe: She never got mad. She got everything!

The Blonds Fall 2025

Do you two have other Fashion Week plans while you’re in town?
Phillipe: No! We’re flopping with our puppies, watching movies, and eating chicken wings.

How can we add some glitz and glam to our winter wardrobes? Any tips?
Phillipe: Add a brooch! Add a little sparkle to your sweater or your jacket, or even on your hair.
David: That’s actually what we’re doing tonight with the beauty. Oribe is working on these amazing bun pieces that will have jewels woven into the hair.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

The Daily Front Row’s NYFW Issue Has...

Sally Lapointe Is Ready For Her Next...

Jonathan Simkhai Reveals His Chic NYFW Rituals—And...

Jacquemus’ Beauty Baby Steps, Kate Moss For...

Grey/Ven’s Chic Handbag Launch

Catching Up with…. Christian Siriano

Olivia Holt Fulfilled A Rom-Com Fashion Dream...

YSL Beauty’s Candy Club Bursts Into Fashion...

Thom Browne’s NYFW Letter, Stella McCartney Parties...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.