The Blonds Return To NYFW With An Army Of Bejeweled Divas & Sky-High Louboutins!

Do blondes have more fun? If anyone can attest, it would be Phillipe and David Blond. The beloved designer couple behind The Blonds came back to New York Fashion Week on Saturday night after a one-year break, hosting their Fall 2025 show in the Financial District. The sexy collection was inspired by city and beach nightlife, with a dash of money-hunting drama and plenty of sparkle. For added glam, the pair partnered with Oribe, MAC, and CND to ensure their models were runway-ready—and continued their longtime partnership with Christian Louboutin on custom sky-high heels for the show! Before their much-anticipated return, we caught with the Blonds to see what they’ve been up to.

You’re back at NYFW after a year away! How does it feel to be back?

David Blond: It’s very exciting. We decided we wanted to come back really strong, and bring back all of our signatures, and do a little bit extra. It’s going to be really fun!

Phillipe, what are you wearing to open the show this season?

Phillipe Blond: It’s very heavy. It’s very heavy, I’m very bruised, but it’s really incredible. It’s going to be like fashion wounds. I can’t wait!

You always collab with Christian Louboutin for your runway shoes. Tell us about this season’s footwear!

Phillipe: Rich bitch. Altitude, long necks, long legs, high heels. Super high heels! There’s a platform, and they’re all incredibly crystal-encrusted. I love it.

David: There’s a lot of areas where they’re sheer. You’ll see a lot of that reflected in the clothing, too. From head to toe, she’s got this sheer statement going.

Phillipe: It’s almost like she’s floating in stones.

David: It’s a swirl of sparkle.

You’re showing at the FiDi Bank Hall instead of your longtime space at Spring Studios. Why the venue change?

Phillipe: We’re rich bitch vibes!

David: We’re meant to be here. It’s perfect. It’s on Wall Street, it makes total sense to be in a bank. She’s this Zsa Zsa Gabor character that married a millionaire and took all his money.

Phillipe: She never got mad. She got everything!

Do you two have other Fashion Week plans while you’re in town?

Phillipe: No! We’re flopping with our puppies, watching movies, and eating chicken wings.

How can we add some glitz and glam to our winter wardrobes? Any tips?

Phillipe: Add a brooch! Add a little sparkle to your sweater or your jacket, or even on your hair.

David: That’s actually what we’re doing tonight with the beauty. Oribe is working on these amazing bun pieces that will have jewels woven into the hair.

