Catching Up with…. Christian Siriano

Make it work! Christian Siriano brought a burst of color to a dreary Manhattan with his Fall 2025 show at New York Fashion Week. Before Winnie Harlow, Coco Rosa, Christian Hogue, and more hit the runway in Siriano’s latest designs, we caught up with the beloved designer backstage!

Your Fall 2025 collection is very red! What was on the moodboard?

Lots of car elements. Car design, this idea of aerodynamic, automotive things. Normally, cars can feel very masculine, but I actually think the lines, the shapes, the shapes of a handle, the curves of the back are like the curves of a corset. We did beading and embroidery inspired by tire tracks. We did these oil slick jerseys. Everything has this automotive feeling, which I’ve never done. I’ve never done anything that wasn’t romanticism or ’60s; I really wanted this to feel more futuristic.

Do you drive fast—or do you drive at all!?

I’m a car collector, and my dad was a car collector growing up. A lot of people don’t know that about me, so I felt that was important here. You’ll see the Toyota on the runway, because a Toyota was my first car. It’s all full circle.

Who’s in your front row this season? You always get a good group!

Our front row is really fun today. It’s such a great mix of people. Winnie Harlow is opening the show today, which is really fun and cool. I love her. It’s a nice mix!

You’re a leader in inclusivity and diversity on the runway—and everywhere! Why has that been so core to your brand?

That’s how we live our life. Especially in New York, you walk around, these are the types of people you see. This is who you are. This is your world. With that idea in mind, I was like, Okay, well, we have to celebrate beauty, and we have to show people that what is beautiful. It’s it’s skin, it’s ages, it’s cultures, it’s size, its gender, it’s all those things we need to put in front of people’s faces until they actually get it. That’s what we’re doing!

The White Lotus is about to come back! Who would you cast in season 3?

You’re not ready for Parker Posey! You’re not ready. It’s going to be incredible. I just made a dress for her. She’s so fabulous.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.