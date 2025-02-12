Catching Up With…Kobi Halperin!

At New York Fashion Week, designer Kobi Halperin toasted a decade of fashion! The Israel-born creative celebrated his special achievement with a runway show at Mediapro, inspired by his most recent trip to India. Check out our catch up with Kobi ahead of his Fall 2025 runway show!

Congratulations on 10 years! How does it feel to be showing your Fall 2025 collection today?

I’m very excited to present my Fall 2025 collection. When I design, it’s always going back to my own heritage, but I always knew it was a personal experience. This season was all about the journey to India. I was very lucky to be to go to the Kumbh Mela, and that’s happening once in six years, 12 years, and a really special one happening every 144 years. This is the experience of lifetime. I went to the Kumbh, and for me it was about the power of faith, the power of unity. The idea of seeing millions of people together was so refreshing. I love fashion, but I try to use fashion as the opportunity to unite us. When you are dressed and feel at home, there’s some type of comforting and protection; that’s the base idea of fashion. With this collection, I believe there’s power of unity, power of being together. It’s related to everybody. It’s about just being a good person.

Why are some of your favorite things to do when you go to India?

I love to experience new cultures in a very respectful way. In India, the level of visuals that you have in front of you is overwhelming. For this collection, I was so overwhelmed with all the colors that I chose to take [that] part aside; I’ll probably use it for the next collection. It was about the connection with people. It was about the energy and about this really spiritual feeling that I feel. With everything that we’re experimenting right now in the world, we need more of that. We need more faith. We need more unity. Just seeing the people that are together. Believing in something gave me hope, to believe that we all can be this way.

Is there a look that you’re really excited for the audience to see during the Fall 2025 show?

They’re all my children. I have two daughters, so I can’t have a favorite one! They’re all my favorite. For me, it’s about the story. It’s about really allowing myself, in a very humble way, to share my journey, my belief. I believe that when you’re going to see the show, you’re going to feel that you are welcomed into this journey. That’s what’s important for me the most. I want you to feel like you’re part of us, and we are all together.

What’s your advice to any new designers who are just starting their careers?

There’s an advantage by working in this industry for many years. The most important things that I learned by myself is that we must stay positive. I love what I do, and this is, to me, the best advice. You need to love it. Otherwise, just move aside and don’t do it! We need to spread this love and passion. I’m excited about working with my team. I couldn’t do it without them, and I’m very proud to say that this team is people working with me for many years. That’s the best advice: believe in people and be humble, because the truth is, it’s not a one-man show. Of course, I will go out in the end, but I can never allow myself to forget that it’s not just about me. It’s about the people that I’m surrounded by. It’s about the customers that make me always remember who I’m taking care of, and why I’m doing it. It’s about my team and my family that always surround me.

What are your plans after the show? Doing anything fun?

I’m going to disappoint you a little bit! There’s nothing glamorous. I’m going to the showroom, getting ready for tomorrow, for market. This is what I love—it is the business of fashion. This is our moment right now to share the vision with everybody, with our audience, with the retailers, with everybody. Tomorrow, it’s going to the showroom and start selling, selling, selling!

All images: Getty Images

