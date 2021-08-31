Daily News: Mary-Kate Olsen’s Manhattan Townhouse For Sale, Dr. Barbara Sturm Products Are Now On Uber Eats, FIT Museum Reopens, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

​​Mary-Kate Olsen’s Manhattan townhouse could be yours…

Sitting stately in Turtle Bay—and now on Realtor.com for $11.5 million!—is Mary-Kate Olsen and ex-husband Olivier Sarkozy’s charming townhouse. The former couple has put the property on the market as their divorce gets finalized. First purchased by Sarkozy in 2014 for $13.5 million, the 8,700 square-feet, 1921-era home features five stories, 20+ foot ceilings, and a Regency-style aesthetic. According to the New York Post, the estranged pair was so busy with renovations that they never even moved in—so the home remains unfinished. Fixer upper, anyone?

You can order your Dr. Barbara Sturm essentials on Uber Eats!

Angelenos who need their cosmetics hand-delivered to their door aree in luck! Cult-favorite skincare guru Dr. Barbara Sturm is now selling her highly-coveted repertoire of cosmetic magic on UberEats, which means you’re only a swipe away from rejuvenated, glowing skin. To celebrate, Uber Pass and Postmates Unlimited members will receive free (!) Dr. Sturm products—Anti-Aging Body Cream and Cleanser included—with every purchase over $300, from now until September 7. We’ll take a chocolate shake and a hyaluronic serum stat, please!

The Museum at FIT is back open, and with a stylish new exhibit

The Museum at FIT has officially reopened its doors for the first time since the pandemic—and with a brand new exhibition, Ravishing: The Rose in Fashion. Now on display through November 28, the exhibit explores the influence of the rose on the world of fashion—from how we dress and look to how we fantasize and feel. On display are over 130 garments and accessories (including a collection of never-seen-before hats!) hand-selected from household name labels—Alexander McQueen, Roberto Cavalli, Dior, Halston, Comme Des Garçons, and more. Everything from 18th century silks to pieces freshly plucked from the runways can be expected. Smaller sections within the larger installment explore themes of love, beauty, sex, sin, and gender identity all the way back to the 1850s. That’s your Labor Day Weekend plans sorted!

OVERT’s second drop is finally here! Here’s everything to know…

Conceived and designed by NYC teens Jasper Johnson-Weinberg (son of Jason Weinberg and Merritt Johnson) and Bryce Lorenzo, streetwear label OVERT has officially launched its second collection. Dubbed “SZN2,” the collection first debuted at Blue&Cream’s East Hampton boutique. For this past weekend’s launch event, Naomi Watts, Cynthia Rowley, Donny Deutsch, Alina Cho, Kelly Klein, and more turned out to celebrate. As for the collection, customers can expect a back-to-school assortment resembling its inaugural offering—AKA items that give ordinary streetwear a run for its money. The label, which has garnered fame for its hand-illustrated Nikes and patch sweaters, launched its first collection in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Overt ™ (@overtstreetwear)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.