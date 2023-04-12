The YAGP Gala returned for the first time since the pandemic

Elegant attendees headed to Lincoln Center last night to join Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) in celebrating its Stars of Today Meets the Stars of Tomorrow Gala. YAGP, the world’s largest student ballet scholarship competition which is now in its 25th season, awarded over $500,000 in scholarships to 300+ dancers to attend over 40 of the best dance institutions across the globe this year. Last night’s event kicked off with a program that featured performances including everything from world premieres to rarely seen works, and also placed a spotlight on talented young dancers (ages 9-19) who danced in front of top ballet school directors and company heads in hopes of scholarships and job opportunities. Supporters were welcomed back and thanked by YAGP Founder Larissa Saveliev and Board Chair Richard Osterweil, as well as hosts Paul Arnhold, Elissa Brenner, Lili Buffett, Grace Fuller Marroquin, Wes Gordon, Alyson Gradone, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Sarah Hoover, Lilli Hymowitz, Eve Jobs, Lindsay Kraus, Candice Miller, Colby Mugrabi, Grace Pomeranc, Indre Rockefeller, Daniela Tisch, Virginia W. Tomenson, Lesley Vecsler, Lina Wallach, Marcella Hymowitz. YAGP Board Member Hymowitz told the crowd, “Sometimes dance can literally save lives. Since February 2021, Youth America Grand Prix has worked tirelessly to find new dance homes for Ukrainian students displaced by war. One of them, 16-year-old Nikita Malaki, performed here at Lincoln Center tonight. Nikita is one of 200 Ukrainian dancers whom YAGP placed on scholarship at leading dance schools in Europe and the United States – giving them a chance to continue living and practicing their art in safety.”

Images: BFA

Hailey Bieber & OBB Pictures launch ‘What’s In My Kitchen?’ on YouTube

Dare we say, what’s cookin’ good lookin’? Hailey Bieber is launching a new series titled ‘What’s In My Kitchen?’ The premise is a spinoff of her ‘Who’s In My Bathroom’ concept, but focused instead on (you guessed it!) recipes and her passion for food. Set to roll out from today, the show will bring fans directly into Bieber’s actual home kitchen as she tackles new recipes and shows viewers how to create some of her favorite dishes, including pizza toast, chicken wings, and not to mention, an at home version of her wildly popular pink-hued Erewhon smoothie. The first episode, which racked up almost 20,000 views in the first hour it was live, is available now. *Chef’s kiss!*

J.Lo fronts new Mother’s Day campaign for Coach

Ahead of Mother’s Day, Coach has enlisted Jennifer Lopez for their new campaign called ‘All We Need Is Love.’ The 53-year-old singer and actress, who has been a brand ambassador for Ccoach since 2019, is mom to Emme and Max Muñiz. In the imagery and video, directed by Joshua Woods, Lopez and is seen in a feminine floral garden, showcasing two of the brand’s most popular bags, Rogue and Tabby, in pastel shades reminiscent of springtime. Plus! In an accompanying video, the Bronx-native talks about motherhood and echoes the sentiment of the campaign by adding “All we need is love…and a Tabby bag!” Now, just don’t forget to mark your cals for Mom’s Day on May 14.

Images: Courtesy

FIT announces The Future of Fashion Celebration and Honors for 2023

Today, the Fashion Institute of Technology announced its layered programing for next month. Taking place on the Chelsea campus on May 10, the Future of Fashion Celebration evening, which kicks off with the Future of Fashion Runway Show, will also include an after-party honoring fashion’s finest. This year, Ashley Graham is set to host the evening, which will honor Karlie Kloss with the Fashion Icon award, and designer/FIT alumnus Victor Glemaud with the Outstanding Alumni award. Tickets are available to purchase now on FIT’s website, with proceeds going to the FIT Foundation. Support is provided once more by Macy’s. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements about FIT Critic Award Winners will be announced in the coming weeks, along with the Macy’s Capsule Collection Winner and Macy’s Bold Representation Award Winners.

Simon Holloway named creative director at Dunhill

Simon Holloway is heading to Dunhill. An industry veteran with experience at brands such as Giorgio Armani and Jimmy Choo, Holloway will oversee all design and creative director for the luxury heritage menswear brand, taking the reigns from Mark Weston, who exited as chief creative officer in late 2022. Holloway, who is British, was most recently creative director at the Richemont-owned Purdey, where he designed coed collections. His debut will be presented in London in February 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dunhill

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini launches new responsible capsule collection

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini has launched its second responsible capsule collection, this time in collaboration with LuisaViaRoma. Titled Philosophy Re-styled by Lorenzo Serafini 002 and available now, it’s a range of upcycled garments which give a new lease of life to denim pieces from a recent Resort collection. The offering includes eight embroidered, embellished, and ornately detailed denim pieces, produced in limited numbers. “It was both exciting and challenging to look into our company’s deadstock materials to find the perfect elements to decorate the pieces. I am very happy with the result and I’m already thinking to the next capsule,” Lorenzo Serafini, the brand’s creative director, explained. Shop it now!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.