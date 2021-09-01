Kendall Jenner’s Latest Gig! Supermodel Announced As Creative Director At FWRD

Heralding the arrival of Fashion Month, Kendall Jenner shared some major news today: the supermodel and social media starlet has been named as creative director at luxury e-commerce destination FOWARD [FWRD]. The Revolve Group-owned site has enlisted the 25-year-old for her keen eye, announcing that she will spotlight emerging designers and trends and create curated edits for shoppers.

The move is the latest feather in Jenner’s cap, following the launch of her 818 Tequila brand this summer. A media alert shared that the L.A-based influencer, who has amassed a colossal following of 186 million fans on Instagram, will “be in charge of the look and feel of the site, curation of brands sold on the site, monthly edits of must-have trends, styles, and looks, as well as marketing ideas, brand partnerships, and brand activations.”

Naturally, Jenner will be kicking off her new role during New York Fashion Week, which begins next week, so watch this space. To coincide with the announcement, the raven haired beauty appeared in a sleek campaign shoot, styled by Carlos Nazario and lensed by Glen Luchford. (Anyone else suddenly have the urge to indulge in some online retail therapy?!).

“I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business. As FWRD’s creative director, I am excited to help curate the site’s offering with emerging designers and brands,” Jenner said of the move.

Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer of REVOLVE GROUP, added: “Kendall is the epitome of luxury fashion, and there isn’t a better fit for this position. As leaders in the industry and innovators in marketing, we are always looking for fresh ideas, staying ahead of the curve, and being at the forefront of style trends. The world looks at Kendall to lead the industry, and we are beyond excited to have her vision for FWRD come to life.”

Bonne chance!

