A Peek Inside Tory Burch’s “Most Personal” Store Yet

Tory Burch is having a full-circle moment, and we’re all invited to celebrate! Located at 151 Mercer Street, the just-opened SoHo flagship is a short walk from the brand’s inaugural boutique on Elizabeth Street, where the eponymous designer set up shop when the label launched in 2004. Less than two decades later, Burch has cut the proverbial ribbon on her latest physical location, once again declaring her love for New York City.

“I could not be more excited about our Mercer Street store,” Burch said in an official release. “It is an evolution of our retail aesthetic, and I have loved the creative process, combining a modern space with signature decorative elements and details that are personal to me. The downtown location feels like a homecoming.”

A walk-through of—or even a distanced peek at—the multi-level 6,000 square-foot location is a testament to Burch’s aforementioned creative process. The process, you ask? Fusing cultural tastes of home with a minimalist alta moda leaning. Designed in partnership with France-born, Japan-based architect Gwenael Nicolas, the space was inspired by both his own seasoned approach and Burch’s cultural curiosity.

Keeping oak, rattan, and brass top of mind throughout, the layout strikes a balance between trend and tradition. While wood and ceramic parquet flooring lures customers into the space, wicker honeycomb structures, which house the accessories selection, and vintage patchwork quilts are evidence of artisanal craftsmanship.

To nod to the aforementioned homecoming, Burch was sure to add personalized and sentimental touches wherever she saw best fit. Case in point: woven baskets dangling from the ceilings reminiscent of her childhood kitchen, and pottery and art which she has hand-collected while traveling the world.

As for the inventory, the boutique offers the Tory Burch collection of ready to wear, footwear, handbags, home decor, and the newly-unveiled 151 Mercer handbags and a limited-edition collection of Lee Radziwill Double Bags (only found at this location). Honey, we’re home!

