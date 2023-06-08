Lindsay Lohan Covers Allure, Marie Claire’s Latest Issue, FIT To Honor Gabriela Hearst, Moschino’s 40th Anniversary Show, And More!

Lindsay Lohan shows off her bump on the cover of Allure

LiLo has been back in our lives since her return to screens last year, and now the actress is preparing for her most exciting role to date: motherhood! In the cover image, the 36-year-old proudly bares her bump (and a pregnancy glow!) in a plunging black cut-out v-neck Saint Laurent dress. Lohan tells writer Brennan Kilbane that she is the happiest she’s ever been, and while she prefers to not talk about the past, she does address one moment that’s near and dear to her millennial fan base’s hearts: that video from a beach club as a DJ yelled, “This is how you throw a party at Mykonos, bitch!” Of the infamous viral clip she laughed, “It was so embarrassing! I was having fun, it was Pride. I was just feeling it.” Lohan also discusses her love for living under the radar in Dubai, where laws against paparazzi are iron clad. “Sometimes, I call it The Truman Show, because it’s the same thing every day,” she says of her current day-to-day. “But I love it. I really love structure because I don’t think I had that when I was young. Everything was coming so fast and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set.” As for what’s next, there’s a forthcoming line of nursery products in partnership with Nestig and a collection of baby clothes designed with Lavish Alice. Oh, and she’s ready to produce more rom-coms too. On the subject of the hotly-anticipated Freaky Friday reboot, gird your loins—it’s coming. “I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently,” she says, “and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.’” Read the full profile here.

Images: Ben Hassett

Ariana DeBose covers Marie Claire’s The Ambitious Issue

Oscar-winning stage and screen star Ariana DeBose is gracing the cover of Marie Claire’s newest issue, which also features the mag’s inaugural Hollywood’s Next A-List portfolio. Lensed by Lelanie Foster, DeBose opens up about how it still feels surreal to have been catapulted into the spotlight, making history as the first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award for acting, and how the less-than-kind reaction to her BAFTA Awards rap made her feel. Ahead of this weekend’s Tony Awards, she’s not not nervous either—it’s her first time performing on stage since the clip of the rap went viral. “Have I developed a little bit of stage fright? I would be lying if I said, ‘no,’” she says. “But I also challenge myself and I do scary things every day. And if I’m afraid of something, I should probably do it.” Read the full interview here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag)

All eyes on Moschino!

In the wake of Jeremy Scott’s exit, Moschino has decided to do something a little different for its upcoming Milan Fashion Week show this September. With the house’s 40th anniversary coming up, the show indeed must go on. But rather than enlist a new name to design the collection, the brand is handing the reigns over to four esteemed global stylists instead. Four esteemed global stylists, Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, Katie Grand, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, and Lucia Liu, will spearhead this season’s collection, each creating ten contemporary looks inspired by the often humorous, irreverent, and tongue-in-cheek, but influential works of founder Franco Moschino. Moschino passed away in 1994 at the young age of 44, having suffered cardiac arrest associated with complications from a tumor. His very last show, held in October 1993 to commemorate 10 years of his label, included a thought-provoking finale which pointed to the ongoing AIDS crisis. Known as a social commentator, he was celebrated for injecting humor into haute fashion, and took inspiration from the Surrealist movement—an approach that his successor, Scott, would continue to forge. The show will take place on September 21.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Defunct Fashion (@defunctfashion)

Gabriela Hearst will be honored by the Couture Council of the Museum at FIT

The Couture Council of The Museum at FIT (MFIT) announced today that it will honor Gabriela Hearst, founder and creative director of her namesake fashion brand and creative director of Chloé, with its 2023 Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion. The honor will be presented during MFIT’s annual luncheon, taking place this year on Wednesday, September 6 at the David H. Koch Theater ahead of New York Fashion Week. The Uruguay-born, sustainably-minded designer is a former recipient of the CFDA American Womenswear Designer of the Year and among her many accolades, has been named one of the Financial Times’s 25 most influential women (in 2021). Under her direction, Chloé has made significant, industry first achievements when it comes to sustainability—including being the inaugural luxury brand to receive B Corp certification. Dr. Joyce F. Brown, president of FIT said, “Gabriela Hearst has positioned herself as an eco-conscious designer who believes creating aspirational sustainable fashion is possible, and she has achieved this with each collection. Her vision–that a fashion brand can be successful while meeting social and environmental performance standards has been validated by the growth of Chloé under her creative leadership. The students at FIT are aspiring designers with a sustainability mindset and she is an inspiration to them. It is our honor to recognize her sustainability work and contribution to the world of fashion.” For the upcoming luncheon, Lara Meiland-Shaw, board chair, Couture Council, and Melissa Mafrige Mithoff, vice chair, Couture Council will serve as co-chairs, and Nordstrom is once again the presenting sponsor. Tickets are available now.

Lauren Moschi collaborates with Mel’s Diner

It’s the most famous neon sign on the West Hollywood stretch of Sunset Boulevard, and now you can wear your love of its late night chili cheese fries on your chest with the launch of the Lauren Moshi x Mel’s Diner collection. Clothing brand Lauren Moshi, created by brother-sister duo Lauren and Michael Moshi in 2006, teamed up with the beloved establishment for a capsule that celebrates family-run businesses, LA iconography, and diner culture. (If the brand name sounds familiar, that’s because Lauren has partnered with everyone from Sesame Street to Warner Bros and even the Hamptons Jitney (!) on hand-drawn illustrations over the years.) To celebrate the collection of sweaters, tees, hoodies, and more, an event was recently hosted at Mel’s by Lauren Moshi and Michael Moshi and co-owner Colton Weiss, who is the grandson of Mel Weiss. Also in attendance to celebrate, and of course chow down on some classic diner dishes, were influencers including Caitlin Carmichael, Kelsey Heenan, Nazy Farnoosh, Emily Men, and Yanina Oyarzo. Shop the collection here.

Images: Alex Jay

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.