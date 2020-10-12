Mark Your Cals! IT Cosmetics’ Jamie Kern Lima Joins The Event Planner’s Expo Virtual Conference (And It Starts Tomorrow!)

Three days of virtual networking events, thought-provoking knowledge, and over 100 motivational speakers? Who knew that you could get an MBA’s worth of learnings from the comfort of your own home, but that’s exactly why The Event Planner Expo’s Virtual Conference needs to be on your radar. And just announced, the inspiring Jamie Kern Lima has been added to the lineup as a speaker!

The Event Planner Expo take place every year, and this year things are going digital, making it easier than ever to access it no matter where in the country you’re located. From October 13-15, over 4,000 top event planning professionals will attend the virtual trade show floor to discover exhibitors, watch panel discussions and speaker sessions, and partake in unique networking opportunities.

Those familiar with popular brand IT Cosmetics may or may not already know its female founder’s inspirational story. Kern Lima started the company in her living room and grew it into the largest luxury makeup brand in the country. The mom-of-two, investor, and philanthropist sold the company to L’Oréal in a billion-dollar deal and became the first female CEO of a brand in its history.

As well as Kern Lima, this year’s speaker lineup includes Daymond John and Kevin Harrington of ABC’s Shark Tank, and Heather Monahan, founder of Boss in Heels. There’s also a myriad of influential CEOs, founders, entrepreneurs, authors, hosts, consultants, and more.

If you’re looking to increase business, capture leads, and take your brand to the next level (and in all honesty, who isn’t?), then this three-day catchall event is definitely for you. What are you waiting for, things kick off tomorrow so don’t delay.

Mark your spot here.

