Chrissy Teigen Makes Social Media Return After Heartbreaking Loss

Model-turned-lifestyle entrepreneur Chrissy Teigen has remained quiet on her Instagram and Twitter accounts since sharing the devastating loss of her newborn son Jack during delivery complications two weeks ago. But the Cravings author quietly interacted with an Instagram post by the meme account Betches over the weekend, saying, “Finally, a giggle. Thank you.”
The 34-year-old left her comment underneath a post from the popular account which joked, “Just booked an eyebrow waxing appointment and I’m excited I’ll be wearing a mask so I don’t have to hear ‘mustache too?'”
The account owner even sent a heartfelt response to Teigen, stating, “It is an honor and a privilege.”
Teigen’s own accounts remain dormant, with her 32 million Instagram followers and 13 million Twitter fans continually sending well wishes. When she shared a series of heartbreaking images from her hospital bed alongside an explanation of what happened, the star inadvertently ignited a global conversation around sharing life’s most shattering moments and whether they have a place on social media.

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
Teigen and her husband John Legend are parents to two-year-old daughter Luna and four-year-old son Miles. The musician has also remained quiet on the social media front in recent weeks, simply sharing his wife’s original post with the caption “We love you Jack”.
