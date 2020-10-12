Chrissy Teigen Makes Social Media Return After Heartbreaking Loss

Model-turned-lifestyle entrepreneur Chrissy Teigen has remained quiet on her Instagram and Twitter accounts since sharing the devastating loss of her newborn son Jack during delivery complications two weeks ago. But the Cravings author quietly interacted with an Instagram post by the meme account Betches over the weekend, saying, “Finally, a giggle. Thank you.”

The 34-year-old left her comment underneath a post from the popular account which joked, “Just booked an eyebrow waxing appointment and I’m excited I’ll be wearing a mask so I don’t have to hear ‘mustache too?'”

The account owner even sent a heartfelt response to Teigen, stating, “It is an honor and a privilege.”

Teigen’s own accounts remain dormant, with her 32 million Instagram followers and 13 million Twitter fans continually sending well wishes. When she shared a series of heartbreaking images from her hospital bed alongside an explanation of what happened, the star inadvertently ignited a global conversation around sharing life’s most shattering moments and whether they have a place on social media.

Teigen and her husband John Legend are parents to two-year-old daughter Luna and four-year-old son Miles. The musician has also remained quiet on the social media front in recent weeks, simply sharing his wife’s original post with the caption “We love you Jack”.

