Daily Events Diary: All The Best Events From June

Jennifer Fisher opens her new Soho store

Jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher, beloved by Hailey Bieber et al, was joined by countless designers to officially open her Soho boutique. Fisher was joined for an evening of cocktails, music, and a preview of the 400 West Broadway space by guests including Tracy Anderson, Savannah Guthrie, Olivia Palermo, Wes Gordan & Paul Arnhold, Jason Wu, Prabal Gurung, Fernando Garcia, Laura Kim, Rebecca Minkoff, Stacey Bendet, Gigi Burris, Jenne Lombardo, Leah McSweeney, Jacob Trouba, Joe Harris, Marina Larroude, Dani Stahl, Fern Mallis, Lynn Yaeger, Ken Downing, and many more.

Images: BFA

Manolo Blahnik and Pat Cleveland throw a chic garden party

Above the city, at 620 Loft & Garden, Manolo Blahnik and Pat Cleveland co-hosted an evening of lawn games to the backdrop of a live jazz quartet from Julliard. Cleveland herself also joined the musicians, by delivering a surprise performance of two of Mr. Blahnik’s favorite songs. Notable guests included Alexis Floyd, Amy Fine Collins, Angelica Hicks, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Brenn and Jules Lorenzo, Carolyn Angel, Casey Fremont, Christine Evangelista, Elizabeth Lail, Emily DiDonato, Eniko Mihalik, Genevieve Jones, Heather Marks, Ian Bradley, Isolde Brielmaier, Jihae, JoAni Johnson, Kate Bock, Kate Davidson Hudson, Krysta Rodriguez, Lili Buffett, Maayan Zilberman, Sarah Hoover, Sophie Auster, Sophie Simnett, Vanessa Fuchs, and Violetta Komyshan.

Images: Zev Starr-Tambor

Sézane hosts a sidewalk cocktail and dinner for Irina Lazareanu at Le Dive

Sézane brought Paris to NYC, by hosting an intimate dinner in celebration of Irina Lazareanu’s new book, Runway Bird: A Rock n’ Roll Style Guide. The noughties supermodel was in attendance to fête the Rizzoli tome, surrounded by many of her peers including Coco Rocha, Lindsay Wixson, Brigit Kos, and Alanna Zimmerman. Actresses Rebecca Dayan, Dylan Penn, Katerina Tannenbaum, and Aamito Lagum were also sitting pretty at Jon Neidich’s Le Dive on the Lower East Side, as well as Melodie Monrose, Cora Emmanuel, Bruna Tenorio, Renata Zandonadi, Philip Lim, Ian Bradley, Homme Girls’ Chelsea Zalopany, singer Sophie Auster, and Jessica Joffe—all wearing summer looks from Sézane and Octobre editions, mais oui.

Images: Zev Starr-Tambor

Roger Vivier hosts colorful, kaleidoscopic luncheon

Time for a fashion feast! Roger Vivier brought together a well-heeled (!) crowd to share a closer look at its divine Viv Choc « Kaleidochoc » bag collection. The VIPs gathered at Soho’s La Mercerie, toting new patterned, embroidered, and embellished versions of Gherardo Felloni’s latest take on the signature house bag. Among those in attendance were Ella Emhoff, Violetta Komyshan, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Chloe Flower, Zoe Buckman, Ruby Aldridge, Jessica Wang, Leandra Medine, Charlotte Groeneveld, Carlotta Kohl, Brooke Wise, Angelica Hicks, Casey Fremont, Brianna Lance, Isolde Brielmaier, Elizabeth Kurpis, Dee Poku, and many more. Fittingly, everyone received their own Roger Vivier kaleidoscope to take home too. Retro!

Images: Courtesy

Joey Wölffer, Marc Wölffer, and Rachel Zoe toast to ‘Summer in a Bottle’ with friends

Hamptonites flocked to Wölffer Estate in Sagaponack to join Joey Wölffer, Marc Wölffer, and style guru Rachel Zoe for an intimate al fresco candlelit dinner held at a private home on the land. The evening was in celebration of the winemaker’s famed Summer in a Bottle rosé, and was teamed with a seasonal menu of local fare and the breathtaking view of 175 acres of sustainably famed grapes. The co-owners and Zoe were joined by a fashionable crowd of tastemakers including Karolina Kurkova, Pritika Swarup, Athena Calderone, Aweng Chuol, Alexus Ade, Don Lemon, Quincy Davis, Charlotte Groeneveld, Katie Lee Biegel, Jenny Cipoletti, Samantha Angelo, Valerie Macaulay, Julia von Boehm, Jessie Randall, Sophie Elgort, Garrett Neff, Jenné and Harvey Newton-Haydon, and more. Salut!

Images: BFA

Moda Operandi’s LSD and Brandon Maxwell celebrate his Pre-Spring collection in TX

Lauren Santo Domingo and Brandon Maxwell were joined by Andra Liemandt, CEO of The Kindness Campaign, in Austin for a charitable luncheon in honor of the designer and his latest collection. Hosted at Austin’s Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, the Texas-native was celebrated over lunch by his Lone Star state fanbase. “Moda has always been an important part of the Brandon Maxwell story. I’m thrilled to join them here in my home state of Texas to celebrate the launch of the Pre-Spring 2023 collection. I’m even more honored that they are supporting arts education by donating proceeds from this event to the University of Texas,” Maxwell said of the event. Maxwell was joined by his mom, Pam Woolley, who came in to celebrate from Longview, as well as Erin Driscoll Thornton, Nicole Trunfio, Amber Allen, Katie Kime, Eloise DeJoria, Angela Garcia, Paola Mathe, Riley Reed, Greggory Burk, Lyndsey Zorich, Ann Ayre, Bradley Agather, Joyce Goss, Tiffany Moon, Maxine Trowbridge, Fabiola Beracasa, Natasha Rovner, and more. 10% of the proceeds from the day’s sales benefitted the Brandon Maxwell Textile and Apparel Scholarship Fund at the University of Texas.

Images: Kristen Kilpatrick

Moda Operandi and Misette come together for a playful dinner party

Moda Operandi raised a glass to female-founded fledgling tableware brand Misette at C24 Gallery in Chelsea to celebrate the sister-ran company’s capsule, Misette for Moda Domus. In the pared-back gallery space, guests were treated to a surrealism-inspired meal and tablescape (because who knew fish sandwiches and liquor-infused jellies could look so appetizing through the lens of Dalí, Miró, et al?). To bring the concept to life, Moda and Misette tapped young creatives photographer Sarah Van Liefde, florist Doan Ly, nail artist and hand model Lauren Ladnier, and food artist Augusta Sørensen, who flew in from Denmark especially for the launch. Joining Misette’s co-founders Sarah Pecaut and Amy Burstyn Fritz were Autumn Adeigbo, Olivia Hosken, Elise Taylor, Erin Mahoney, Brit Ashcraft, Naomi Elizee, Madeline Fass, Tatiana Hambro, Juliana Cala, Marc Rofsky, Kristen Lam, Leslie Hamilton, and Lauren Hurvitz. The Misette for Moda Domus collection is available now for preorder in Trunkshow through July 28. Supper at yours?

Images: Sarah Van Liefde



alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet celebrates 20 years

NBD, but the Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, announced that June 15, 2022 was ALICE + OLIVIA DAY. To mark two decades, Stacey Bendet was joined by a who’s-who crowd for a prom-themed party. Held at The Close, East Lawn in Chelsea, the outdoor venue was a colorful riot of alice + olivia gowns as guests came to watch performances by Gracie Abrams and DJ KISS. Among those in attendance were Busy Phillips, Nicky Hilton, Ariana DeBose, Ella Emhoff, Ellen Von Unwerth, Ruby Aldridge, Chanel Iman, Lea Michele, AnnaLynne McCord, Cuba Gooding Jr., Olivia Ponton, Kit Keenan, Eboni K. Williams, Yvonne Force, Amy Fine Collins, Keenan Thompson, Carolyn Tate Angel, Casey Fremont, Dani Stahl, Dylan Lauren, Gillian Hearst-Shaw, Jenne Lombardo, Georgina Chapman, Roopal Patel, Gigi Burris, Rachelle MacPherson, Savannah Smith, Jill Kargman, Roxy Sorkin, Ken Downing, Lola Tash, Emira D’spain, Azie Tesfai, and so many more.

Images: BFA

Adeam celebrates Madison Avenue pop-up with Charlotte Groeneveld, and a photo exhibit by Sophie Elgort

Meanwhile…Uptown! Chicettes joined ‘East meets West’ Tokyo/NYC-based brand Adeam to toast to the opening of its Madison Avenue pop-up. The event was hosted by friend of the brand Charlotte Groeneveld and gave guests a closer look at the Adeam x Carolyn Murphy collection. The evening was attended by Maya Stepper, Ruby Aldridge, Maria Borges, Amanda Murphy, Kristen Coffey, Luisana Gonzalez, Renata Zandonadi, Mary Leest, Carlotta Kohl, Michelle Hyebin Yang, Lone Praesto, Dani Stahl, Carolyn Lim, and Julia Loomis. The following evening, Adeam hosted an exhibit of Sophie Elgort’s work, which the photographer had curated for the airy space. A portion of proceeds also went to ocean conservation charities. The pop-up is open at 770 Madison Avenue, through the end of July.

Images: BFA

GITANO Island hosts Pride Love Sensation

Happy Pride! The soon-to-open GITANO Island (watch this space!) hosted Pride Love Sensation; a celebration to recognize and support the LGBTQ+ community. VIP guests, influencers, media, and friends gathered for performances by Violet Chachki, CT Hedden, and music from DJ, Rigo Lora at the sure-to-be summer hotspot on Governor’s Island. Among the crowd were Zane Phillips, Zachary Quinto, Billy Eichner, Calvin Klein, Nyle Dimarco, Simon Huck, Chris Appleton, and many more.

Images: Courtesy

Zimmermann celebrates new Spanish flagship

Vámonos! Zimmermann headed to Madrid, Spain, with sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann in town to herald the arrival of its second location in the country. In honor of the new store, the duo were joined by actress Michelle Dockery to host an intimate private dinner at a Spanish villa. Among the divinely dressed guests were Jourdan Dunn, Bella Heathcote, Laura Brown, Noor Tagouri, Anh Duong, Christine Centenera, Hanna Verhees, Mimi Xu, Belén Ordovás Lladó, Carla Royo-Villanova, Helene Svedin Figo, Nieves Álvarez, Samantha Vallejo-Nágera, and Sophia McIntyre; Australian Ambassador to Spain. Feast your eyes below!

Images: Gerard Estadella

Rebecca Minkoff kicked off NFTNYC

Designer Rebecca Minkoff celebrated her upcoming NFT collection over dinner at Palma Restaurant, joined by female innovators across the fashion, tech, and finance industries, in partnership with personal finance company SoFi. To address the taboos that still surround money chat amongst females, the event also encouraged the conversation, “If we all talked about money as much as we did about sex, how much wealthier do you think women would be?” Among the guests were Remi Bader, Brooks Nader, Tori Dunlap, and Kit Keenan. The Minkoff x MAVION NFT capsule collection launch that will mint July 14.

Images: Courtesy

Moonlight Gala benefiting CARE

The first-ever Moonlight Gala took place this month at Casa Cipriani, benefiting CARE—Children With Special Needs. Co-hosted by Michael Cayre, Roy Nachum, MegaMoon Museum, Casa Cipriani, and Richie Akiva, the evening honored Ivan Soto-Wright of MoonPay and Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX. A headlining performance took place by Grammy winning recording artist Miguel, with opening remarks by Mayor Eric Adams and CARE founder Meyer Safdieh with wife Victoria Safdieh. The program was also MC’d by retail real estate mogul and respected philanthropist Harry Adjmi. Among the crowd of 450 gala goers were Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid, Evan Mock, Moj Mahdara, Luma Grothe, Jacob Arabo, Patrick Carroll, Bo Dietl, Margo Urban, Eytan Rockaway, Ju Wong, Cami Tellez, Gabby Westbrook, Inga Rubenstein, Marta Pozzan, Nastya Swan, Sophie Sumner, Madi Webb, Natalia Bulycheva, Susanne Knipper, Julia Banas, Regitze Christensen, Mary Leest, Giuseppe Giofre, Enly Tammela, and many more.

Images: BFA

IMG stars Richie Shazam, Quannah Chasinghorse, and Elsa Majimbo attend Tribeca Film Festival

Rising runway model Quannah Chasinghorse was at Tribeca Film Festival, where she was the subject of a documentary that premiered during the event. Walking Two Worlds, directed by Maia Wikler, follows the 19-year-old and her mother, Jody Potts-Joseph, as they take a stand to defend their homeland all while striving to break down barriers in Indigenous representation. Kenya-born comedienne Elsa Majimbo was also the focal point of a documentary titled Elsa, directed by Julia Jansch, which showcases her career trajectory thus far. Richie Shazam also made her directorial debut, with the short film Savitree; a celebration of Pride supported proudly by Converse. Joining Shazam on the evening to celebrate were Julia Fox, Ella Emhoff, Paloma Elsesser, Alexis Sablone, Papi Juice, Jovani Furlan, Dede Lovelace, Miles Gutierrez Riley, Victor Glemaud, Jan Luis Castellano, Hunter Abrams, CT Hedden, Katerina Tannenbaum, and more.

Images: Getty

Tracy Anderson and J. Logan Horne co-host the launch of J. Logan Home at Kirna Zabete East Hampton

J. Logan Horne partnered with Eva Longoria’s Casa Del Sol tequila brand for a festive afternoon of watermelon margaritas, island jams, and shopping as he launched the latest collection from J. Logan Home. On co-hosting duty, fitness queen Tracy Anderson helped highlight the collection, which features new iterations of signature Maison shirts and Block stools, which are all sustainably made by hand in Palm Beach, FL where the brand is based. New products include bookmarks made from repurposed gentleman’s ties, tissue box covers made from vintage handkerchiefs, and accent pillows remade from antique designer table linens. Shop the pieces now, while you can, at Kirna Zabete.

Images: BFA

