MediaNews

Daily Media: Ludovic de Saint Sernin Takes The Reins At Ann Demeulemeester, Plus! Major Moves At KCD, Purple, And More

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
Ludovic de Saint Sernin (Willy Vanderperre)

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Ludovic de Saint Sernin is now creative director at Ann Demeulemeester.

2. Kei Toyoshima is now creative director at 66 North.

3. Erica Morelli, formerly senior account director, communications at Karla Otto, is now director, public relations at KCD.

4. Carolyn Batista is now vice president, fashion at Purple PR.

5. Cam Edson is now account executive, fashion at BPCM.

6. Madelaine Petsch is now global ambassador for Maria Nila.

7. Caroline Dettman is now chief marketing and creative officer at The Female Quotient.

8. Emily Van Orman is now junior manager, influencer division at SHADOW.

Plus! 

9. The Right Now is now representing of KBH Jewels.

10. KCD is now representing Otis College of Art and Design.

11. 3D PR & Marketing is now representing Liori Diamonds.

12. VSJ Consulting is now representing Veronica de Piante.

13. Sandrine Charles Consulting is now representing atmos.

14. ICA is now representing MYRA Swim, Danielle Guizio, and Dolce Vita.

15. Alta Moda Communications is now representing Canali for VIP services.

16. The Brand Guild is now representing Glowbar.

17. 20Two Studio is now representing Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix.

Please email uat dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future. 

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Avatar

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

You may also like

Daily Media: Danielle James Joins Elle As...

So You Want To Work In Media?...

Aliza Licht Pens New Book, And More...

Daily Media: The Lede Company Expands To...

Daily Media: High Snobiety Names Fashion Director,...

Daily Media: Davis Burleson Lands On SiriusXM,...

The PR Net Hosts Second Annual ‘The...

Daily Media: A New Brand For Christian...

Daily News: The Latest From Dundas x...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.