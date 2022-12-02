Daily Media: Ludovic de Saint Sernin Takes The Reins At Ann Demeulemeester, Plus! Major Moves At KCD, Purple, And More

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Ludovic de Saint Sernin is now creative director at Ann Demeulemeester.

2. Kei Toyoshima is now creative director at 66 North.

3. Erica Morelli, formerly senior account director, communications at Karla Otto, is now director, public relations at KCD.

4. Carolyn Batista is now vice president, fashion at Purple PR.

5. Cam Edson is now account executive, fashion at BPCM.

6. Madelaine Petsch is now global ambassador for Maria Nila.

7. Caroline Dettman is now chief marketing and creative officer at The Female Quotient.

8. Emily Van Orman is now junior manager, influencer division at SHADOW.

Plus!

9. The Right Now is now representing of KBH Jewels.

10. KCD is now representing Otis College of Art and Design.

11. 3D PR & Marketing is now representing Liori Diamonds.

12. VSJ Consulting is now representing Veronica de Piante.

13. Sandrine Charles Consulting is now representing atmos.

14. ICA is now representing MYRA Swim, Danielle Guizio, and Dolce Vita.

15. Alta Moda Communications is now representing Canali for VIP services.

16. The Brand Guild is now representing Glowbar.

17. 20Two Studio is now representing Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix.

