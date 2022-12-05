The Daily Front Row & Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle Celebrated Art Week In Style

The Daily Front Row and Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle came together at the Miami Beach EDITION for an afternoon in celebration of Art Week. The intimate luncheon, at the famed Matador Room, gave guests the chance to discover their quintessential fragrance thanks to personalized sessions with experts from the French luxury fragrance house.

Upon arrival at the stylish, five-star boutique hotel, attendees were welcomed with cocktails into the iconic oval-shaped Matador Room, with its restored original chandelier and 1950s-era glamor still very much intact, thanks to a reinvention by Michelin-starred Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Attendees met with the Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle team and delved through the history and significance of the perfumer-led brand and many of his 47 offerings, some of which, like the adored Portrait of a Lady and French Lover, they were already familiar with. What many learned, though, is that Malle considers himself an ‘editor of perfumes’ and regularly works with the industry’s most prominent noses—’authors of perfumes’—and by ‘publishing’ their creations, he has revolutionized the luxury fragrance world and the visibility of those shaping it.

After taking an interactive quiz which sought to uncover more about the wearer, their taste, interests, and hobbies, each attendee received a customized digital mood board and suggestion of three scents best suited to them. Then, it was time for a consultation and sampling to hear more about the type of mood those three scents evoked, before narrowing down their selection to find their perfect perfume.

The delectable seated lunch included the Latin American-inspired eatery’s most popular dishes, such as a mixed green salad with hearts of palm, watermelon radish, and Champagne vinaigrette; seared chicken breast with polenta cake and carrot mousseline; and a dessert trio. Guests were also welcomed with remarks by the Daily’s Lizzi Bickford Meadow and Heather Macbeth, Vice President, General Manager of Editions de Parfum Frédéric Malle North America at The Estée Lauder Companies.

Among those who joined for the day of conversation and celebration were tastemakers in the realms of art, fashion, media, and entertainment, including Afro Child, Igee Okafor, Samantha Angelilli, Monica Ahanonu, Kimberly Drew, Nasteha Yusuf, Jeremy Kost, Ingrid Abramovitch (executive editor at Elle Decor), Karen Comer Lowe (curator at Spellman College), Lilly de la Motte, Stefanie Li (editor at Galerie), Nico Sahi, podcast host Tynan Sinks, Lisa Schiff, Sabrina Claudio, and artist Miles Greenberg.

Images: Karla Korn

