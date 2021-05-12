Chicsters Celebrate LaDoubleJ’s Homeware Collaboration With Ladurée

In a refreshing return to calm, cool, and collected in-person events, editors and fashion industry figures paused from their days for a colorful tea party of sorts. The reason for celebrations? Designer J.J. Martin, of dreamy Milan-based maximalist label LaDoubleJ, was in town to toast her collaboration with Parisian patisserie, Ladurée.

The 12-piece range—which was on display in the tree-lined court yard of the French brand’s Soho outpost—brings together porcelain dessert plates, a tea pot, an apron, and a keepsake trinket ‘goodie’ box for stashing your macaroons. Naturally, all trinkets come in LaDoubleJ’s signature whimsical and vintage-style guise, in eye-catching colors like pink, green, orange, and blue. The brand evidently knows its way around a good print. This time around, butterflies, the Tree of Life, flowers, and other symbols that paid a nod to divine femininity and motherhood were the order of the day.

Kitted out in colorful new-season dresses and separates from LaDoubleJ, notable attendees raised an Aperol Spriz (or a teacup of herbal tea for those heading back to work…le sigh!). The staggered guestlist included Architectural Digest editor in chief Amy Astley, PEOPLE editor in chief Dan Wakeford and Lucas Baker, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Leandra Medine Cohen, Vogue’s Nicole Phelps and Zachary Weiss, Town & Country style director Erik Maza, Veronica Webb, Jessica Joffe, Chloe King, Coco Bassey, artist Brianna Lance, illustrator Angelica Hicks and her dachshund Bambi, Elisabeth Holder, co-president of Ladurée U.S., Amanda and Alison Ross, among others.

You can view more of the good-enough-to-eat LaDoubleJ collab with Ladurée here.

