Repeller (The Artist Formerly Known As Man Repeller) Is No More!

“Oh Boy.” Leandra Medine Cohen confirmed to her employees via Zoom that the website will cease operations. The site had only recently rebranded—dropping the ‘Man’ to become just ‘Repeller’—after a turbulent year, in the wake of reports of a toxic and racist workplace culture.

Business of Fashion reports that the website will now wind down entirely. The staff were given the news on Monday, and some have already updated their social handles to say they are former employees of the media company.

Medine Cohen briefly stepped back this summer (full story here), before announcing her return in a somewhat loose capacity. She originally founded Man Repeller as a personal style blog in 2010, and over the last decade it became one of the most widely-read fashion and pop culture publications in the industry.

Aside from the online destination manrepeller.com, the 31-year-old mom-of-two also launched a shoe line, before rebranding it under her personal name. Man Repeller also branched out into podcasts, like Oh Boy and Monacle, and Medine Cohen penned a memoir titled Man Repeller: Seeking Love, Finding Overalls in 2013.

The New York-native declined to give any comment to BoF, and she has yet to share the news on her own social media channels.

