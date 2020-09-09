Why Leandra Medine Cohen’s Man Repeller Site is Rebranding to Repeller

Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes! Welcome to Repeller; the almost unrecognizable site formerly known as Man Repeller.

The name adjustment and the total visual overhaul are the latest changes for the site, which began as influencer Leandra Medine Cohen’s personal style blog back in 2010 when she was a journalism student.

In a post shared Wednesday by the editorial team, ‘Notice Anything Different Around Here?‘, the editors explained that the inclusive new branding is intended to reflect everyone.

Welcome to our fall "reset" — Repeller (@repeller) September 9, 2020

“We think our name should reflect something that’s been true for a while: being a ‘Man Repeller’ was defined as empowering yourself by deflecting the male gaze when this site began 10 years ago, but today discovering yourself and earning your confidence feels far more multidimensional,” the post reads.

The team adds that the new look is just “one part of the larger changes” they’ve been working towards. Earlier this year, Medine Cohen stepped back as reports of a racially unjust workplace came to the fore. The mom-of-two returned to the site last month, stating she had immersed herself in anti-racism education and was committed to better serving her vast audience. (You can read more about that story HERE.)

So, what to expect?

Editors promise that they’ll still have the same quirky, irreverent, and unique content as always….”just told by more people and taken to the next level.”

