We Found Something To Do On Halloween In New York City

Halloween is going to be very different in New York City this year without the annual Village Halloween Parade, but we did find one venue that’s keeping the holiday going. Gitano Garden of Love will be celebrating Día De Los Muertos with a dinner and cocktail tasting on Saturday evening. Guests are encouraged to dress in Day of the Dead-themed attire and the venue will be (as always) adhering to strict safety policies in the 24,000-square foot outdoor space. Guests will be required to wear masks, unless seated at a table, and mingling and standing won’t be allowed. The evening will include a prix fixe four-course dinner paired with speciality tequila cocktails starting at 5pm, followed by an additional seating at 9pm.

The night kicks off with an unveiling of a Day of the Dead-theme installation designed by the Manscapers and music by Honey Dijon, The Misshapes, and Lady Bunny. Expected guests include Christian Siriano, Nico Tortorella, James Gardner, Leigh Lezark, Connie Girl Fleming, powerhouse publicist Bianca Bianconi, and more.

The space has been winterized and now includes 24 electric heaters, black and white curtains surrounding the dining decks, and custom-made fleece blankets, which are available for purchase. Saturday’s event is invite and reservation only and tables can be booked HERE.

Ps! If staying home is more your thing this year, in order to avoid crowds, NY1 is airing a retrospective look at past Halloween parades at 7pm on Saturday. Choices, choices!

