Gigi Hadid Is Self-Portrait’s Spring Summer Star, Leandra Medine Cohen Hosts Dinner For lala Berlin, And More!

Gigi Hadid is back in the hot seat for Self-Portait

Oooh la, Miss Hadid. Fashion’s go-to girl Gigi Hadid has reprised her role as a campaign star for Self-Portrait. The supermodel appears in a series of images and a video shot in New York by British photographer Tyrone Lebon, with creative direction by the brand’s founder Han Chong. Alex Harrington was also on hand to style the mom-of-one in new shimmering, sparkling, and lacy pieces from the perennially popular occasionwear brand. On his decision to cast Hadid once more, Chong said it was a natural choice due to her embodiment of the word joy. “She truly embodies our self-portrait woman—independent, confident, sensitive, and always a lot of fun. For this new season’s campaign, we wanted to give the collection a rawness and sensuality. Together, Tyrone and Gigi brought this attitude to life through a series of videos and images shot on a parking lot in New York, the result is honest, natural, feminine and magical.” If only we looked this good in a parking lot. Check out the campaign, below:

lala Berlin and Leandra Medine Cohen host a downtown dinner party

Founder and creative director of lala Berlin, Leyla Piedayesh, was in town last night to fête her brand’s Spring Summer ’23 collection and its campaign which enlisted Leandra Medine Cohen on creative direction duty. Piedayesh and Medine Cohen were joined by familiar industry faces last night for a cocktail moment and seated dinner at a private residence in Manhattan. Guests on the evening included Ella Emhoff, Xenia Adonts, Kimberly Drew, Charlotte Groeneveld, Brie Welch, Tchesmeni Leonard, Kathleen Thomas, Alex Fisher, Jenny Hartman, Sarah Zendejas, Alison Cohn, Anna Gray, Eva Alt, Krissy Jones, Emily Selter, Ashley Harris, Lizzie Fortunato, Kathryn Fortunato, Faran Krentcil, Claire Olshan, Kia Goosby, and lala Berlin CEO Livia Lee. See inside the eve, and peep the campaign, below:

Images: BFA

Creative Direction : Leandra Medine Cohen

Photographer : Stella Asia Consonni

Alexandre Birman launches conscious new capsule, beLEAF

Shoemaker to the stars Alexandre Birman has launched a collection of five of his brand’s popular styles using beLEAF; a zero waste regenerative plant based leather alternative from Brazil. It’s the latest move in the Brazil-based luxury footwear line’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact. A little more about BeLeaf: this innovative, cruelty-free non-animal leather alternative is derived from plants through an entirely organic process (no heavy metal usage, no water waste, and 100% complete reuse of the solid waste) which supports reforestation efforts in Brazil. BeLEAF’s natural leaf-like print is now present in styles of 50mm, 85mm, and 100 mm stilettos heels and the 120 classic platform—ergo, footwear you can feel good about it. Shop it like it’s hot, here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandre Birman (@alexandrebirman)

