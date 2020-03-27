Well, that’s our Friday night settled! Today, Amazon Prime Video dropped the first two episodes of their new fashion reality competition show, Making the Cut. Hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the show features 12 extremely talented designers competing for a cool $1,000,000 and the chance to become the next global fashion brand. If you’ve been checking in with us over the past couple of weeks, you already know how totally stoked we are about this show. Check out the trailer below and if you’re not signed up for Amazon Prime Video already, click HERE to get on it!

As if that wasn’t enough, Making the Cut is hosting a live premiere and watch party with Naomi Campbell tonight on @AmazonPrimeVideo at 8PM EST / 5PM PST, followed by a virtual after party with DJ Questlove on @Questlove at 10PM EST / 7PM PST.

Making the Cut is also donating $600,000 to the World Health Organization and local charities in New York, Paris, and Tokyo, where the show was filmed, and launching the #StrutForTheCut challenge to raise awareness for the WHO. To participate, just put on your best “home couture” and record yourself strutting down your hallway-cum-runway, then post it to Instagram with the hashtag #StrutForTheCut. Heidi, Tim, and the judges will be reposting their favorites looks and walks throughout the weekend, so make sure to turn it out for them!

In the meantime, take this opportunity to familiarize yourself with the show’s designers and their pre-Making the Cut work. They’re seriously talented and may be just the inspiration you need to really impress the judges in the #StrutForTheCut challenge.

1. Esther Perbrandt

Perbrandt launched her eponymous brand in her hometown of Berlin 15 years ago and describes her aesthetic as a mix of Berlin cool, Moscow avant-garde, and Parisian chic. And always in black. Always.

2. Jonny Cota

Cota founded his brand, SKINGRAFT, in Los Angeles in 2006 with his brother, Christopher Cota. The brand is best known for its leather pieces and has been worn by celebrities including Rihanna, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, and Nicki Minaj, just to name a few.

3. Joshua Hupper

Hupper is one half of the design duo behind the Shanghai-based brand Babyghost. The nearly 10-year-old brand is known for their youthful designs and has something of a cult following in China.

4. Martha Gottwald

Gottwald founded her brand, Neubyrne, after surviving a nearly fatal car accident in 2013. Neubyrne is known for bold color, pattern play, and unexpected silhouettes.

5. Megan Smith

Smith’s line, Megan Renee, is based in Los Angeles, where she has lived and worked since 2007. Smith’s designs are characterized by sexy silhouettes, bold colors and abundant feminine details.

6. Rinat Brodach

Brodach founded her namesake brand in New York in 2014 with the goal of creating gender-free ready-to-wear that was comfortable, luxurious, and versatile.

7. Sabato Russo

Based in Milan, Italy, Russo began his fashion career as a model before moving into design over 25 years ago. His eponymous clothing brand is made in Italy and features minimalist silhouettes and luxurious fabrics.

8. Sander Bos

The most avant-garde of all the show’s designers, Bos is also Making the Cut‘s youngest contestant. He recently graduated from the prestigious Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp and runs his own namesake brand in Belgium.

9. Troy Hul Arnold

Born in Trinidad and Tobago, Hul Arnold immigrated to America when he was a child and is now an adjunct professor at Parsons in New York City. He takes an artisanal approach to his work and refers to his clothes as functional sculptures.

10. Will Riddle

Riddle is one of the few designers on the show without his own established brand, but don’t count him out just yet! With a background that includes stints at 3.1 Phillip Lim, Oscar de la Renta (where he was atelier director), and now KITH, where he is the menswear designer, he’s more than ready, willing, and able to launch his own line.

11. Ji Won Choi

Born in Seoul, South Korea and raised in the Oklahoma, Choi was educated at Parsons in New York City and spent time in Paris before launching her own brand. Choi’s designs have won numerous awards, including the Kering Empowering Imagination Award and Yoox’s Yoogygen Award, and often blend elements of traditional Korean dress with classic American sportswear.

12. Jasmine Chong

Raised in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Chong established her namesake brand in New York City in 2016. Inspired by her seamstress grandmother and her fashion designer mother, she seeks to create luxurious clothes that appeal to women of all body types.

