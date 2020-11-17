UPDATE: Jenny from the Block is bringing her signature beauty aesthetic to the masses, and it’s dropping on New Year’s Day.

The multi-hyphenate performer announced that her own skincare line, JLO Beauty, will be unveiled on 1/1/21—but followers can get early access pre-Holidays by signing up for alerts now.

Sharing the essential details alongside a behind-the-scenes look at her first campaign shoot, Lopez says that the new venture is the culmination of a 30-year dream to branch out into skincare.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JLO BEAUTY (@jlobeauty)

The foray into products makes sense, not least because the influential 51-year-old seems to have a perennial glow.

The New York-native previously collaborated with Inglot Cosmetics on a successful makeup collection and her longtime hair stylist, Chris Appleton, and makeup artist Mary Phillips have both gained international fame thanks to their association with her.

According to WWD, the mom-of-two’s perfume franchise was already estimated to be worth $2 billion shortly before she launched her 25th fragrance last year. We can only imagine how popular her own skincare brand is about to be.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.