Madonna’s Daughter Lola Leon Stars In The Marc Jacobs Spring Campaign

Marc Jacobs and Madonna go waaaaay back, so it’s a full circle moment that her daughter Lola Leon is the new star of his Spring 2021 campaign. Lola Leon (also known as Lourdes Leon) is no stranger to fashion herself, as the face of her mom’s fashion line, Material Girl. She has also starred in campaigns for indie brand Miaou, and has collaborated with MadeMe, Desigual, Gypsy Sport, and Stella McCartney. Her most recent gig was Juicy Couture’s 2000s-inspired couture underwear campaign.

The 24-year-old (whose father is trainer and actor Carlos Leon) was photographed by Brianna Capozzi and styled by Haley Wollens for the shoot. “Marc has a long-storied history with Madonna and so it only made sense for us to tap Lola to be the face of the campaign as she perfectly encapsulates the youthful spirit and uncompromising sense of individuality central to this younger expression of the brand,” the brand wrote in a statement.

Leon, who’s repped by CCA, is the latest celeb/fashion offspring to dip her toes into the fashion orbit. Heidi Klum’s sixteen-year-old daughter Leni recently appeared on the cover of German Vogue with her mom and in a shoot by Rankin for Hunger. Kate Moss’s daughter Lila walked in the Fendi Haute Couture show and is signed by mom’s Kate Moss Agency in London. Kobe Bryant’s 18-year-old daughter Natalia signed with IMG Models last week, while Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber is perhaps the most famous spin off of the past decade.

