Partying At Art Basel Miami With Saint Laurent, Balmain, Fendi, And Farfetch—See Who Was There!

Saint Laurent brings sexiness to the beach

Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello and the one and only Madonna brought all the style stars to the beach—barefoot and dressed in slinky column gowns and separates from the Fall ’22 collection. The soirée was to celebrate Saint Laurent’s Art Basel Miami Beach presence, an unmissable sleek temporary gallery erected in the sand at Beachfront & 19th Street. Inside the structure, blown-up images from Madonna and Steven Meisel’s groundbreaking and provocative 1992 SEX book are on display, on the 30th anniversary of its publication. Among those who turned it up in all the glamour to celebrate were Hailey Bieber, Anja Rubik, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Harrier, Binx Walton, Vittoria Ceretti, Alek Wek, and many more.

Images: Getty

Balmain toasts to Alexandre Arrechea’s immersive experience at Villa Balmain

This year, Balmain has partnered with Cuban contemporary artist Alexandre Arrechea on an experiential exhibit, which bridges physical art, digital art, NFTs, and a web3 experience. Displayed at Villa Balmain at Superblue, the venture highlights state of the art 3D printing and Meta-technologies powered by LITO; a platform to scan, digitize, and 3D print masterpiece artworks directly with museums, cultural sites, and artists. Among those who attended a VIP cocktail party which welcomed the artist were Balmain’s chief marketing officer, Txampi Diz, and president of the Americas, Emily George, plus Karolina Kurkova, Afro Child, Albert Ayal, Brittany Xavier, Camila Coelho, Elizabeth Sulcer, Emma Brooks McAllister, Idalia Salsamendi, Jenee Naylor, Karen Blanchard, Kimberly Drew, Lily Chee, Neelam Gil, Olivia Ponton, Rickey Thompson, Sabrina Claudio, Sai de Silva, Tati Gabrielle, Tayshia Adams, Young Paris, and more.

Images: BFA

Fendi cuts the ribbon on first US Fendi Casa boutique

What to get the person who has everything this holiday season? Well, at the Fendi Casa boutique in Miami, in the heart of the design district, you’ll find everything from FF logo-centric cactus potters to dishware and throw pillows. And, of course, no shortage of the type of luxe furniture that you’re sure to see decorating the chicest of boutique hotel lobbies in the near future. In the midst of Art Basel, Fendi celebrated the opening of the first US flagship homeware and furniture store—which is also hosting pieces by Vienna-based artist Lukas Gschwandtner who Fendi is supporting this year at Design Miami/—with a well-attended bash which welcomed visiting and local design aficionados as well as Camila Coehlo, Jacelyn Jablonski, Tina Leung, Sai De Silva, Mary Leest, Rickey Thompson, Jenee Naylor, Karen Blanchard, Coco Bassey, and more. Alberto Da Passano, CEO of FF Design, was also in town for the grand opening.

Farfetch and Esteban Cortázar raise a glass to the designer’s 20th anniversary

Farfetch and Colombian fashion designer Esteban Cortázar had everyone out out with their late night knees-up at Faena Theater. The party was to celebrate Cortázar’s 20th anniversary collection for FARFETCH BEAT 006—as well as his two decades of success. The nightlife and Miami club scene-inspired 006 collection sees the re-release of some of his debut collection (which happened during New York Fashion Week in 2002, when he was just 17-years-old!) including nods to favorites worn by Paris Hilton, Ashanti, and Kim Cattrall in Sex and the City. Among those who came for a good time, and DJ sets by Honey Dijon and Pascal Moscheni, alongside Cortázar and Farfetch’s Holli Rogers were J Balvin, Valentina Ferrer, Candice Swanepoel, Diplo, Caro Daur, Bambi Northwood Blythe, Violet Chachki, Gottmik, Giorgia Tordini, Brendan Fallis, Kollin Carter, Symone, Gigi Goode, Monica Ahanonu, Pilar Zeta, and more.

Images: BFA

