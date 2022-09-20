Events Diary: Out On The Town With Mejuri, Manolo….And Madonna! Plus! A Special Screening With Renée Fleming

Parties are BACK, baby! Here’s where everyone’s been…

Manolo Blahnik and Clé de Peau Beauté celebrate new launches

Manolo Blahnik and Clé de Peau Beauté joined forces with skincare guru to the stars Joanna Czech, the latter’s skincare ambassador, to host an in-store event at the famed shoemaker’s plush Madison Avenue boutique. The private cocktail celebration raised a glass to the launch of the incoming Manolo Blahnik Fall ’22 collection, as well as the Clé de Peau Holiday 2022 collection. (Too early to start prepping holiday wishlists? Never!) Beautiful shoes, cosmetics, and Champagne?! What’s not to like—among those out in force to enjoy were Benjamin Puckey, Fernando Garcia, Helena Suric, Jordan Roth, Kate Lee, Laura Kim, Lizzy Savetsky, Marina Ingvarsson, Mary Wiles, Nicky Hilton, Sally Singer, and Shubani Sarkar.

Images: Brett Warren

Mejuri celebrates NYC and its new Heart collection

Mejuri in motion! Fans of the jewelry brand took to Central Park’s Wollman roller-skating rink to celebrate the newest offering: the Mejuri Heart collection. For one night only, the disco-tastic venue was transformed into a pink-hued, sparkling, and ultra-Instagrammable oasis as guests showcased how they style their Heart collection rings and necklaces (avec heart-shaped sunnies and glow sticks, mais oui!). Among those in attendance were Angelica Hicks, Alexa Swinton, Ajani Russell, Aube Jolicoeur, Ava Swinton, Batsheva Hay, Brianna Lance, Brionka Halbert, Cathy Ang, Charlott Cordes, Charlotte Groeneveld, Christina Grasso, Daria Strokous, Eny Lee Parker, Fernanda Ly, Hannah Traore, Halimotu Shokunbi, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Jan-Michael Quammie, Jenna Rennert, Jessica Joffe, Jonelle Alert, Lameka Fox, Melodie Monrose, Patricia Akello, Renata Zandonadi, Ronald Burton, Sarah Hoover, Sophie Elgort, Vanessa Moody, Zoe Lister Jones, and more

Images: Zev Starr-Tambor

Willy Chavarria’s after party brings out the A listers

To let loose after his Spring Summer ’23 menswear runway outing during NYFW, Willy Chavarria was joined by some of music’s biggest names for the after party at the Georgia Room in the Freehand Hotel. Among those who stopped by to celebrate were Madonna, G-Eazy, Becky G, Dave East, Rich The Kid, and many more.

Images: Courtesy

IMAX Live & Stage Access hosted a special screening of Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Paris

Renée Fleming and Kelsey Grammer co-hosted an intimate screening of the legendary Grammy-winning soprano’s new filmed for IMAX project, Cities That Sing: Paris. As well as the screening, the duo took part in a live conversation about both the world of opera and all the beauty of the City of Light. Guests who attended the screening of the film, which follows Fleming as she performs fan favorites and explores art, history, cuisine, culture, and more, included director Francois-René Martin, producers Tripp Hornick and Bruce Lipnick, Vanessa Williams, Anna Chlumsky, F. Murray Abraham, Geneva Carr, Jessica Vosk, Carol Alt, Sophie Sumner, Zach Booth, Daniel Benedict, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir.

