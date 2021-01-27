Heidi Klum’s Look-a-like Daughter Leni Is Ready For Her Closeup

You’re about to see a lot more of Leni Klum, the gorgeous 16-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum and Flavio Briatore. Last month she made her cover debut (alongside her industry vet mom!) on Vogue Germany, and today it was announced that she’ll be appearing in an upcoming issue of Rankin’s Hunger magazine, for a fashion story shot by the photog, whom she refers to as Uncle Rankin.

Klum also recently opened Berlin Fashion Week’s virtual show, where she wore designs from Steinrohner, Michael Sontag, and Lala Berlin. In a full-circle moment she also donned looks created by Esther Perbrandt, who was the runner-up in Making The Cut, the reality competition show hosted by her mother and Tim Gunn that aired last year.

Klum joins Kaia Gerber, Lila Moss, and Georgia May Jagger as the latest model spawn to follow the lead of their superstar mothers. Not to mention those Hadid sisters…who’ve fared quite well!

See the whole Hunger shoot HERE.

