The Empire State Building will be pink tonight in honor of SATC

Commemorating a quarter-century of Sex and the City, the Empire State Building will shine hot pink tonight, Wednesday June 21. The fittingly-fabulous makeover also comes ahead of tomorrow night’s premiere of season two of And Just Like That on Max. Today, Sarah Jessica Parker, showrunner Michael Patrick King, and producer John Melfi hotfooted it to Midtown Manhattan for the ceremonial lighting. New York was a through-line of every episode during the show’s groundbreaking run and lead to no shortage of infinitely quotable lines about the charm of the chaotic city—”If Louis was right, and you only get one great love, New York may just be mine. And I can’t have nobody talking sh*t about my boyfriend—so it’s only fair that one of its brightest beacons repay the love. Don’t forget to look up tonight!

Images: Getty

Christopher Kane appoints administrators to wind down his fashion house

In another blow to the London fashion scene, one of its heavyweights is closing up shop. Christopher Kane, the namesake brand founded by the designer and his sister Tammy 17 years ago, has entered administration. Confirming the news today, the company said the board of Christopher Kane Ltd. has recently resolved to file a notice of intention to appoint FTS Recovery as administrators to wind down operations. “This difficult decision has been reached to give the company sufficient time to implement a rescue plan,” principals said, adding, “Key stakeholders have been notified. A period of accelerated marketing activity will now follow, with a view to locating potential interested parties to either refinance the company’s existing debt, or alternatively locate a purchaser for the business and assets.” Scottish designer Kane’s name was already in lights before he even entered Central Saint Martins, thanks to attracting industry attention via various emerging talent competitions in the UK and Europe. Mere months after establishing the label with his sister, Kane was already working with Kylie Minogue on music videos, collaborating with the like of Manolo Blahnik and Topshop, and cemented himself as the London Fashion Week designer of the moment. In 2009, Donatella Versace—who’d become a fan of Kane back in 2005—enlisted him to helm Versace’s sister line, Versus, where the Glaswegian would remain for six seasons. Kering acquired 51% of the Christopher Kane brand in 2013, the same year Kane would win the prestigious Womenswear Designer of the Year award at the British Fashion Awards. But in 2018, the Kanes bought back the conglomerate’s stake and regained full ownership. In recent years, Kane busied himself launching the uplifting supplemental label More Joy in 2019, inspired by his Fall 2018 collection which was heavy with references of 1972 book, The Joy of Sex—who could forget the viral slip dresses that resulted from the collection. The brand had just shown its Resort ’24 collection a week ago, meaning today’s news came as a shock to many. The designer has not yet shared a personal statement.

Black to Africa Foundation hosted a Juneteenth Soirée

On Monday, June 19, Maxwell Osborne, Selah Marley, and Isan Elba hosted a fundraiser alongside Black to Africa celebrating 50 years of hip hop while raising funds towards the non-profit’s mission of executing two Youth Birthright Travel Programs to Kenya and Rwanda next summer. The event took place at Noho members club Zero Bond and the evening also served to honor creative director Susan Linss, known for Beyonce’s Black Is King and Kanye West’s Stronger music videos, for her achievements. Guests joining Black to Africa’s co-founders Lestina Trainor and Suhayb Zarroug included Aokii Lee, Kailand Morris, Whitney Peak, Sydney and Madison Utendahl, Grace Duah, Kevin and Lindsay Chenault, Cole Brown Riley Burruss, Milna, Ubah Hassan, Alek Wek, Nyema Tubman, and Madisin Rian, among others. The event was produced by Zach Arthur.

Images: BFA

Has Paper Magazine found a new owner?

Word has it that Brian Calle, CEO and publisher of outlets including L.A. Weekly and the Village Voice, has bought recently-shuttered Paper and is readying for its return. The communications executive and professor has not publicly confirmed the news. The iconic publication suddenly wound down editorial operations in April, laying off its entire staff—although editor in chief Justin Moran was said to be remaining in situ briefly. When AdWeek broke the news, it was reported that Paper wasn’t permanently closing, but seeking “to cut costs as it looks toward alternative options to remain in operation.” More news on this as we have it!

MCM announces new brand identity and creative direction

German luxury brand MCM has announced a new strategic direction, across business and creative. Tina Lutz and Katie Chung have been appointed to develop the design, as global creative lead and creative director, respectively. The duo debuted their first joint collection for the Spring Summer ’24 season in Milan during Men’s Fashion Week this week. Lutz joins the brand with experience at Issey Miyake and Calvin Klein, as well as at her own brand, while South Korea-based Chung was previously the creative director at designer label Wooyoungmi and Solid Homme. To coincide with this change, Marie-Laure Lequain has been appointed as MCM’s new chief digital and merchandising officer (CDMO), responsible for accelerating commercial growth and maximizing profitability. Sabine Brunner was also recently appointed as president of MCM Global AG.