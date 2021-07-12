‘Life Is Good, Life Is Gucci’ Out East: Fashion Brand Hosted Major Saturday Night Bash With Mark Ronson—And A Recovery Morning At Amber Wave Farms

Gucci is making sure everyone knows it’s in town, by plotting out your weekend social scene one event at a time. The Milan-based luxury brand hosted an all-out garden party to celebrate the opening of its swanky East Hampton boutique this past weekend. At celebrity stylist Elizabeth Saltzman’s family home, DJs Mark Ronson and Tygapaw ensured a crowd of tastemakers, A listers, and locals had a post-COVID Saturday night to remember.

Guests including Drew Barrymore, Derek Blasberg, Selby Drummond, Bethann Hardison, Athena Calderone, Gray Sorrenti, Gossip Girl reboot stars Evan Mock and Emily Alyn Lind, Tyler Mitchell, Chase Sui Wonders, Don Lemon, Jeremy O’Harris, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Lindsey Vonn, and so many more gathered in the grounds of the home to witness Ronson make his return to the stage after a two-year hiatus.

While playing various lawn games, guests sipped summer-themed cocktails and local wine from Wölffer, and enjoying local fare from Amber Waves Farm, Bostwick’s Chowder House, Grindstone Coffee & Donuts, and Carvel.

The following morning, those feeling bright-eyed and bushy-tailed enough—i.e. mainly those with young kids on wakeup duty!—dusted down the cobwebs by heading to Amber Waves Farm for a wholesome few hours of flower picking and a feast of local fare. Guests, many of them with their adorable tots in tow, included Sasha Benz, Sanford Biggers, Stella Bugbee, Athena Calderone, Selby Drummond, Maria Duenas Jacobs, Casey Fremont, Violet Gaynor, Eileen Guggenheim, Joanna Hillman, Bianca Jebbia, MoAna Luu, Carolyn Tate Angel, Lesley Thompson Vecsler, Gucci Westman, and more.

Gucci will further support the female-founded farm through additional programing this summer.

