Let’s Go Shopping! Sophie Sumner’s Party Picks From DVF

Now matter what way you’re celebrating the holidays this year—IRL or raising a glass via Zoom—a brand spanking new party frock is always a good idea. So, we enlisted our favorite clothes horse, Sophie Sumner, to give us some ideas as the season approaches. We headed to the Diane Von Furstenberg flagship store in Manhattan’s Meatpacking district with the bubbly Brit to get in a festive fashion mood.

Choices, choices…

The holidays are your excuse to dress like a literal queen, and it doesn’t get more regal than a divine shade of purple. This season, DVF leaned heavily on leopard print, but gave it a new spin thanks to violet hues and fun fabrics.

Matching a mask to your look? We love to see it. Sophie makes a strong case for this Merino wool midi with a complementary silk mask. This dress, which manages to be comfortable and chic, only needs the addition of leg-lengthening nude shoes and you’re hot to trot.

Or, there’s always the option to up the ante with a 1980s-inspired velvet mini. We all fell hard for this sexy number, with a mock neck and puff sleeves. Tone it down with opaque tights and chunky lug sole boots—and you’re also weather-proofed against these chilly NYC temps.

More choices…

Then, there’s always the classics. A black dress is a tried-and-true failsafe for a myriad of reasons, and there’s arguably nothing that screams ‘holiday style’ louder than a glitzy red option.

Unsurprisingly, seeing as it’s every bit as glamorous as she is, this smooth lucido velvet figure-fitting gown caught Sophie’s eye. Luckily, for us non-models (!) the flattering knotted and gathered waist and elegant shoulder cut out will allow us to channel our inner ’90s super too.

But which shall she pick? We called in some backup to decide. All things considered, we think our four-legged friend is feeling this shimmering and shining scarlet long-sleeved dress—after all, it’s bound to bring a smile to everyone’s faces.

And when all’s said and done, post-party season, a cosy and soft sweater to lounge in—preferably one with a feminist-leaning mantra—is the order of the day.

