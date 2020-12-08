Glitter Cakes And Elton John: Holiday Gift Guide With Barbie

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! This holiday gifting season at The Daily, we enlisted our favorite chicsters to tell us the presents they’re giving, receiving, or just plain swooning over. Next up: the one and only Barbie shares her top picks for her nearest and dearest.

Flour Shop Rainbow Explosion Cake Kit

Take your at-home baking to the next level with this festive cake kit! A holiday treat that looks as good as it tastes.

Limited Edition Prints by artist Cristina Martinez

With everyone staying at home and staring at the walls, let’s fill them with art! Artist prints are an easy way to create a gallery vibe, without the gallery price.

Chi Barbie Pink Dream 1” Titanium Flat Iron

Chi makes the best hair tools, and I recommend gifting this one early. It’s perfect for getting glam before any virtual holiday parties!

The RealReal Gift Card

I love The RealReal for a sustainable fashion solution. A gift card allows anyone to score their own unique finds!

Hill House Home Heart Sunglasses Silk Eye Mask

What’s a better gift than a great night’s sleep? Snooze in style with this adorable eye mask.

Barbie x GLAMGLOW Limited Edition GLOWSTARTER™ Mega-Illuminating Moisturizer

Put your best face forward (on video calls!). This daily illuminating moisturizer promises to give skin a hydrated glow.

Barbie Lips & Tips Duo in CEO

This makeup duo is an easy way to add some holiday glam to any at home look!

Yoga Direct Classic Yoga Mat

Encourage self-care, it’s the gift that keeps on giving! Donation in recipient’s name to She’s The First

She’s The First is an incredible organization that educates and empowers girls. Making a donation in a friend’s name is all about the purpose, not the purchase!

Elton John Diamonds Vinyl

Take any holiday party to the next level with the Rocket Man’s greatest hits! I love it on vinyl for the full experience.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.