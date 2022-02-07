Las Vegas Apparel Takes Place Next Week! Four Footwear Brands To Note Now

Las Vegas Apparel is kicking off on the West Coast from February 12-15! The follow-up to last August’s inaugural event promises the chance to discover over 50 brands showcasing contemporary, young contemporary, fashion accessories, plus size fashion, childrenswear, and more. Are you excited? Of course you are! Here’s your curated tip sheet for the not-to-miss footwear brands to know before you go! Viva Las Vegas!

ABLE

The key is in the name! ABLE enables and empowers women in the community to take charge of their own career and livelihood by providing them with the training and resources to work at the Nashville-based company, with an overarching goal of disrupting the cycle of poverty. As for the footwear offering, the brand has a selection of everything from heels to booties and sneakers, and our newfound fave, clogs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABLE (@able)

SOLE

Sustainably-minded brand SOLE is committed to becoming entirely carbon-negative as a company by the end of the year—you can be a part of that mission too, by supporting and shopping their shoes which harness the incredible carbon-trapping power of cork.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOLE | Sustainable Footwear (@itsyoursole)

Musse & Cloud

From lug-sole boots made for city stomping to office-ready loafers, Musse & Cloud is a go-to brand to know for high quality leather shoes that won’t break the bank. We’ll take one of everything!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUSSE&CLOUD (@musseandcloud)

Barefoot Dreams

No matter what time of year it is, we’re a sucker for a sumptuously soft pair of slippers. Incase you hadn’t already heard, Barefoot Dreams is the first word in luxury casualwear for the home. Indeed, in our own dreams, we’d have a pair of their cloud-soft slippers stocked in every room of our house!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barefoot Dreams (@barefootdreams)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.