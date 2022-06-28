Las Vegas Apparel Is Coming! Here’s What You Need To Know

Mark your cals! Las Vegas Apparel is set to return from Sunday, August 7 to Wednesday, August 10, bringing an unrivaled fashion discovery experience to the West Coast. Ready? Of course you are!

Taking place once more at the state-of-the-art Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, the IMC-organized event promises the same discovery, access, and hospitality we have come to know and love at Atlanta Apparel, which IMC also produces eight times a year.

Since premiering last summer, Las Vegas Apparel has guaranteed a curated edit of major brands in the contemporary ready to wear, casual, accessories, and footwear categories. To whet your appetite, think: ABLE, Barefoot Dreams, Blessed, Ces Femme, Ella Stein, First Love, Fresh Laundry, GLAM, River & Sky, Sew in Love, SPIN, Vintage Addiction, and more than 150 other brands.

Furthermore, with the bridal and events industries undoubtedly booming, it’s perfect timing for IMC to introduce VOW Bridal & Formal market to Las Vegas Apparel too.

“Both Atlanta and Las Vegas are highly in-demand markets for sourcing bridal, formal and social occasion, and IMC is ready to connect those buyers and brands coast-to-coast,” Caron Stover, IMC senior vice president, Apparel Leasing said of the decision. “The event industry, especially bridal, is growing at an incredibly rapid pace right now, and we are so excited that we can expand our long-standing VOW Bridal & Formal market to best serve the needs of buyers and sellers.”

As always, we’ll be delving behind the scenes to learn more about the brands and to bring you exclusive info on programing ahead of your trip out West. For intel, and to register your interest, see here.

