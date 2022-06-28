Inside Grey Gardens! Liz Lange & Lilah Ramzi Brought Together A Chic Crowd To Celebrate Figue

It’s not every day that the opportunity comes up to step into a piece of Hamptons history. Alas, such was the case recently when designer Liz Lange opened up her home, the famed Grey Gardens, to fête the first-ever ‘summer of Figue.’

Lange’s legendary East Hampton house and its now-lush gardens were a suitably smile-inducing backdrop for a celebration of the bohemian brand, which she is currently re-envisioning since purchasing the company during the pandemic. Spoiler alert: with a nod to her impeccable taste, homeware is set to debut sometime soon….

The house, on West End Road, was the subject of a well-known documentary that showed how its onetime residents, Jackie Kennedy Onassis’ aunt Edith Ewing Bouvier Beale and cousin Edith Bouvier Beale lived together in isolation as the property fell into disarray.

Back in the present, Lange was joined on co-hosting duty for the day of al fresco fun by editor, tastemaker, and vintage fashion aficionado Lilah Ramzi—who, true to form, channeled the famous home’s former inhabitant ‘Little’ Edie with her outfit choice. During a welcome cocktail reception, Lange explained to guests how the opportunity had arose to purchase Grey Gardens, what renovations she focused on, and what her hopes and dreams are for the future of Figue. To match the bright and sunny Saturday weather Out East, those in attendance were all kitted out in their printed finery, showcasing Spring Summer ’22 Figue frocks and separates with aplomb.

The intimate seated lunch brought together a group of industry insiders from the East End and Manhattan, including Kelly Bensimon and her daughters Teddy and Sea, Jihae, Nneya Richard, Sophie Elgort, Rachelle Hruska, Annelise Peterson, Elise Taylor, Jessica Iredale, Carleton Gremaud, Casey Fremont, Carolyn Angel, Lily Band, Lynn Scotti, and Lili Buffett, who all toasted to Figue over chilled glasses of Wolffer wine and summer fare from The Culinistas. Of course, a fig-inspired dessert sealed the deal to finish. The poolside event also served to highlight the patterned Figue tabletop linens (again, a sneak peek of the homeware that’s to come) and guests left with a curated selection of Chantecaille SPF essentials plus their own vacation-ready hat from Figue’s latest collab with Tuluminati. Until our next visit!

Images: BFA

