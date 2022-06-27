Inside Our Influencer Retreat To The Hamptons With Madi Webb, Sophie Sumner, Manasvi, And Karina Bik

The Daily Summer’s season of programing is well and truly in swing, which meant it was time for our annual Influencer Retreat last week. Once more, we brought together friends of the publication for a three-day retreat to the lush surroundings of the 21 House at The Reform Club in Amagansett. Here’s a look inside the fashion-filled event.

Joining team Daily from the West Coast were Madi B. Webb and Manasvi, alongside Karina Bik and Sophie Sumner. Upon arrival to The Reform Club, our guests checked in to their airy rooms and discovered their curated gifting. After a long day of traveling, they changed in to their cloud-soft pieces from Haven Well Within to catch up with each other. In the cozy living room, Sam Edelman candles created a welcoming atmosphere as the content creators tried out new styles for size—to match their outfits from Bash, Tanya Taylor, Intermix, and more. But more on that in a minute…

To settle in, the quartet enjoyed the ultimate zen-inducing activity: relaxing acupuncture sessions with an Ora practitioner. (Beyond its Manhattan outposts, Ora is also Out East at The Barn in Bridgehampton and available for house calls on the East End too.) After that, chilled glasses of Daou rosé wine were enjoyed by all while Chef Callie from Third Falcon prepared a local fare-inspired meal of roasted eggplant, seafood, fresh greens with labneh, and a fruit crumble with vegan ice cream for dessert. After that, the only thing for it was an early night ahead of a busy few days.

Day two kicked off on a chill note, with a guided meditation practice thanks to Colleen Saidmen Yee—a former supermodel turned overall wellness guru. The morning, hosted by elevated lifestyle concept Haven Well Within, continued with a delectable healthy brunch for additional VIP guests who’d traveled out for the day, astrology readings by Francesca Vuillemin, a gifting suite (cashmere for all!), and a chance to take a spin around the grounds on the Blue Jay bikes.

In the afternoon, the four influencers headed to the town of East Hampton for a private shopping experience at the Intermix boutique where they indulged in the latest from top contemporary ready to wear brands.

Across the street, they continued the fashion fun at Zadig & Voltaire, trying on and taking home the latest must-have styles and accessories. Post-shopping, they all freshened up and got in the party mood thanks to some Moroccanoil hair styling magic and got ready to smile all evening long with the Daily’s dental care partner Better & Better’s game-changing vitamin-infused oral care products.

That evening, a chic crowd came together for a sunny Tanya Taylor cocktail hour, where they said ‘cheers’ over Talk House canned seltzers, DAOU wine, and Hiatus tequila. Complimenting golden hour, the guests wore pretty printed Tanya Taylor dresses and separates while they partook in a painting installation—joined by the eponymous designer herself. (Ps. Shop the DFR Tanya Taylor edit right here….)

The third and final day began with morning coffee in Stripe & Stare loungewear before they took part in a sculpting, supermodel-approved P.volve workout in the early AM sunshine. (Watch this space, because the fitness brand will be popping up in various locations Out East this season.)

Before parting ways and heading off to their own busy schedules of events, parties, and more, the foursome stopped for one final shopping splurge at Ba.sh in Southampton to pick up some bohemian and rock n’ roll-inspired frocks to ensure they’d be the best dressed all weekend long.

Until next year!

Photos: Sean Zaani

