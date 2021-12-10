Las Vegas Apparel Is Back For 2022! Here’s What You Need To Know

While the holidays are in full swing, it’s time to start thinking about what 2022 will bring. In music to our ears, International Market Centers (IMC) has announced that Las Vegas Apparel will be back once more—taking place from February 12-14, 2022. The news comes after the success of the inaugural event this past August. If you missed out the first time, don’t fret. You can already register your interest and get your 2022 plans in motion here.

The all-encompassing discovery opportunity will be held at Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, with over 50+ brands showcasing 75+ lines across contemporary, young contemporary, fashion accessories, plus size fashion, childrenswear and more. Ensuring it’s an event not to be missed, Las Vegas Apparel even incorporates specialty categories such as bridal and social occasion. World Market Center Las Vegas’ dozens of permanent showrooms also have no shortage of products in the realm of gifts, lifestyle, and beauty.

For buyers, a major draw (beyond Las Vegas’ sunny climate!) are amenities such as a complimentary breakfast and lunch, happy hours, and giveaways. Attendees of Las Vegas’ sister market, Atlanta Apparel, will know only too well the immersive experiences, educational events, and networking opportunities that an IMC event guarantees. Another draw? The recently-opened Expo space features everything you could need under one roof—plus an onsite shuttle bus depot, attached parking garage where oversized parking is free for exhibitors and buyers, and two permanent “grab and go” food service areas.

“Our premiere Las Vegas Apparel event was a success for buyers and exhibitors alike; we can’t wait to add our market to the Las Vegas market week again in February,” said Caron Stover, IMC senior vice president, Apparel. “We are expecting growth during our second staging and are devoted to continuing the hallmark Atlanta Apparel experience on the west coast in 2022.”

I guess that’s why they say, “West is best!” For more information, check out lasvegasapparel.com—and keep your eyes peeled on Instagram while you’re at it!

