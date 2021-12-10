Daily Media: New Names At Lanvin, Dries Van Noten, Banana Republic, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Axel Keller is now president at Dries Van Noten.

2. Siddhartha Shukla is now deputy GM at Lanvin.

3. Ericka Samuel is now associate director, fashion and beauty at Small Girls PR.

4. Jeff Ryan is now director of fashion at Factory PR.

5. Arlene Benza is now director of media relations at Base Beauty Creative Agency.

6. Becky Miller is now account director at LJPR.

7. Hanan Abdeljabbar is now account director, beauty at Karla Otto.

8. Carolyn Batista is now managing director at Negri Firman PR & Communication.

9. Kim Friday is now head of editorial & copy at Banana Republic.

10. Jennifer Washington is now VP of VIP services at SHO + CO.

11. Arianna Cohen is now account supervisor at ICR.

Plus!

12. Kate Moss Agency is now representing Georgia Palmer.

13. House Of is now representing CHARLES & KEITH.

14. ABMC is now representing essie.

15. MBA-Partners is now representing Phenology and Revela.

16. Pull PR is now representing Australian fashion brand Showpo.

17. RK Communications is now representing Ranch Road Boots.

18. Mint & Honey, Co. is now representing DanceBody, Oryx Biomedical/Solace PS128, and Eccentric Rose.

19. Hulcher PR is representing The Green Closet and POST Houston.

20. Linda Gaunt Communications is now representing Scanlan Theodore.

21. MP-IMC is now representing Curl Queen.

22. CO is now representing fragrance brand ELOREA.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

