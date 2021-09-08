Daily News: Jas Tookes Says I Do, Lorde’s Majestic Cover, Everything To Know About LVMH’s Prize Winner, Kanye’s Rumored Home Decor Biz, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Jasmine Tookes shares wedding day snaps

Supermodel Jasmine Tookes and Juan David Borrero made it official! The supermodel and the tech exec tied the knot over the weekend in Ecuador, with the former Victoria’s Secret angel looking resplendent in a custom Zuhair Murad gown. Congrats to the happy couple!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes)

Kylie Jenner is *definitely* pregnant

Rumors = confirmed! Kylie Jenner took to Instagram yesterday to share that she’s expecting baby number two. The news came via a sentimental video compilation, featuring a positive pregnancy test and ear-to-ear smiles and belly hugs by baby daddy Travis Scott. The 24-year-old beauty mogul is no stranger to keeping her personal, or pregnant, life a secret. In fact, it wasn’t until three days after the birth of her first child, Stormi, that Jenner confirmed the news. Included in the footage were also ultrasound appointments, belly kisses from Stormi, and Kris Jenner’s “This is one of the happiest days of my life,” comment. Congrats, mama!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Vogue enlists Lorde as its October cover star

Lorde, otherwise known as Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, graces the cover of Vogue October—a rare occurrence for the more under-the-radar pop musician. Seen in skin-baring Schiaparelli, she sat down with Rob Kaskell to discuss her social media hibernation, her third studio album Solar Power, how she stays confident on her own terms, and the uncomfortable dichotomy between following her musical passions whilst stepping back into the public eye. “I’m a highly sensitive person. I’m not built for pop star life. To have a public-facing existence is something I find really intense and is something I’m not good at. That natural charisma is not what I have. I have the brain in the jar.” For the rest of the shoot, shot by Théo De Gueltzl, the star can be found posing in Dior, Alexander McQueen, Dolce & Gabbana, Marni, Balenciaga, and more. Read the story here.

AZ Factory taps 40+ designers for Alber Elbaz tribute

AZ Factory’s “Love Brings Love” tribute to late founder Alber Elbaz will combine the works of over 40 designers in a collaborative runway setting. Designers will create looks that pay homage to the legendary designer and his distinguished approach. Set to debut on October 5, at the closing of Paris Fashion Week, the runway was inspired by Théatre de la Mode, a 1945 Parisian exhibition that brought together French couturiers in solidarity amidst the tragedy of World War II. “The show will be a powerful expression of love and a beautiful celebration for our dear Alber. We know that he would have been incredibly honored to be remembered in this way,” said Laurent Malecaze, AZ Factory CEO.

Everything to know about this year’s LVMH Prize winner, Nensi Dojaka

Congratulations are in order for Nensi Dojaka, the winner of this year’s esteemed LVMH Prize for Young Designers. The London-based, Albania-born womenswear designer, first launched her label upon graduating from Central Saint Martins in 2017. Namesake collection aside, her post-graduate resume also includes apprenticeships with Peter Pilotto and Fyodor Golan, capsule collection collaborations with Ssense, and a mentorship with fashion designer Alessandro Dell’Acqua and Tomorrow London. As for her aesthetic, Dojaka is most famously known for her ’90s lingerie-inspired approach to ready to wear, often flaunted by the likes of Bella Hadid (remember: her VMAs barely-there, black sheer look), Emily Ratajkowski, Sophie Turner, Emma Corrin, and others. Dojaka, whose other recent accolades include an invitation to Matchesfashion’s Innovators Program, accepted the award at the governing body’s ceremony in Paris yesterday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LVMH (@lvmh)

Matchesfashion enlists new roster of designers for Innovators Program

Three new designers are adding their names to Matchesfashion’s Innovators Program roster—including the aforementioned Nensi Dojaka. The program aims to offer support to emerging talent, promising preferential payment terms, marketing support, online collection launches, and the chance to sit down with established designers for engaging conversations surrounding the industry, which will be broadcast sometime in the next month. Joining Dojaka on this year’s recruit list are also menswear designer S.S. Daley and Maximilian. Congratulations to all!

Christian Dior’s New Look exhibition to touch down in NYC Friday

After impressive stints in Paris, Shanghai, and London, the “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” exhibition is set to debut this Friday at the Brooklyn Museum. Curated by Florence Müller, a Dior researcher and curator of fashion and textile art at the Denver Art Museum, and Matthew Yokobosky, Brooklyn Museum’s senior curator of fashion and material culture, the exhibition will explore the house’s extensive history in the museum’s roomy 20,000 square-foot Beaux-Arts Court. On display will be most-memorable garments (i.e. gowns worn by Grace Kelly and Natalie Portman alike), photographic aids, archived sketches, accessories, perfumes, and the house’s iconic “New Look” collection—which first made its runway debut in 1947. The exhibit runs until February 20, 2022.

Kanye West’s rumored venture into homeware goods

Kanye West is looking to expand his resume—and “home decor purveyor” might be next on his to-do list. According to a recent trademark request, West’s company Mascotte Holdings Inc. applied to use the rapper’s name for various lifestyle and home decor items such as blankets, curtains, bath towels, pillow cases, and more. Trademarks for children’s and pet products were also reportedly requested!

Milan Fashion Week schedule and return to in-person events

Scheduled from September 21-27, Milan Fashion Week is returning with a bang—which, naturally, means a loaded itinerary of in-person shows. In a conference to present this year’s calendar, Camera della Moda president Carlo Capasa announced the organization’s excitement for the return, which accounts for 125 out of the week’s 173 scheduled events. “We’re inverting the trend compared to the last couple of [mainly digital] editions, which is something that gives us a powerful injection of energy in this moment,” said Capasa. Among those on the tip sheet will be Prada, Fendi, Giorgio Armani, Versace, Missoni, Salvatore Ferragamo, Marni, Max Mara, Jil Sander, Alberta Ferretti, Etro, MSGM, Roberto Cavalli, and Boss—among others.

Rockefeller Center and Art Production Fund tag team public art installation

Rockefeller Center and Art Production Fund are collaborating on Art in Focus, a public art presentation that marks the continuation of the duo’s partnership. The installations, which are on display throughout Rockefeller Center’s campus as of yesterday, is the work of Los Angeles-based floral artist, photographer, and founder of Bloom & Plume, Maurice Harris. Known primarily for his floral artistry and portrait photography, Harris enlisted the photographs from his “Shades of Blackness Vol. 2 #untouched #nofilter #naturalopulence” and “Shades of Blackness Vol. 3 Don’t Touch My Hair” series for his display. The mixed-media installations, which were inspired by Harris’ desire “to place my people on a pedestal and show Black excellence and Black joy,” feature a collective of portraits of family members and friends enlisted by Harris for their natural beauty. The artist also included empty floral frames in the installation—an intentional effort to invite viewers to imagine themselves in the work. The murals can be found at 10 Rockefeller Plaza, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, 50 Rockefeller Plaza, the street and concourse levels of 45 Rockefeller Plaza, and outside on Rockefeller Plaza.

The MET to sell designer items via Instagram

In light of its “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute has teamed up with a handful of American household designers to launch a shoppable Instagram line. Made in partnership with Vogue, the curated line will comprise a collection of limited-edition pieces by Virgil Abloh’s Off-White, Prabal Gurung, Pyer Moss, and more—all of which will be sold exclusively on the museum’s Instagram account beginning this Friday. The shop will be live through April, during which additional American labels will join in the fun with merch of their own. A fashion week treat!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.