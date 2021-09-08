Five Minutes Backstage With Patricia Bonaldi, As PatBo Brings Vacay Vibes To NYFW

Bom dia! Patricia Bonaldi spiced up everyone’s afternoons on day one of NYFW by mentally transporting them to her native Brazil. To celebate the designer making her official runway debut on the schedule, a well-heeled crowd (mostly dressed in PatBo) headed to Daniel Boulud’s new airy, greenery-filled eatery Le Pavillon to drool over the pieces that’ll be heating up your Instagram feed next spring. Further giving us reprieve from the bustling city outside, the ever-angelic Alessandra Ambrosio sashayed through the space, along with other bombshells, in an array of destination-ready mesh, ruffled, and cut-out dresses, as well as daring little minis that will work just as well on hot evenings in the concrete jungle that is NYC. We caught up with the designer for a moment before the major milestone!

What are your three main moods right now?

Excited, a little bit nervous but very happy!

What’s the theme of the collection in one sentence?

Travel across decades and destinations; it’s inspired by a women’s constant movement. Are you usually a calm person or do you get stressed easily?

A bit of both! How are you sleeping? Any wind-down rituals that help?

I sleep…because I am very tired! Every morning and night I meditate for 15 minutes, which keeps me grounded and my mind focused. Any in-studio playlists/music you’re loving right now?

All types of binaural beats.