Five Minutes Backstage With Patricia Bonaldi, As PatBo Brings Vacay Vibes To NYFW

Bom dia! Patricia Bonaldi spiced up everyone’s afternoons on day one of NYFW by mentally transporting them to her native Brazil. To celebate the designer making her official runway debut on the schedule, a well-heeled crowd (mostly dressed in PatBo) headed to Daniel Boulud’s new airy, greenery-filled eatery Le Pavillon to drool over the pieces that’ll be heating up your Instagram feed next spring. Further giving us reprieve from the bustling city outside, the ever-angelic Alessandra Ambrosio sashayed through the space, along with other bombshells, in an array of destination-ready mesh, ruffled, and cut-out dresses, as well as daring little minis that will work just as well on hot evenings in the concrete jungle that is NYC. We caught up with the designer for a moment before the major milestone!
What are your three main moods right now?
Excited, a little bit nervous but very happy!
What’s the theme of the collection in one sentence?
Travel across decades and destinations; it’s inspired by a women’s constant movement.
Are you usually a calm person or do you get stressed easily?
A bit of both!
How are you sleeping? Any wind-down rituals that help?
I sleep…because I am very tired! Every morning and night I meditate for 15 minutes, which keeps me grounded and my mind focused.
Any in-studio playlists/music you’re loving right now?
All types of binaural beats.
What other energy-boosting things do you swear by?
Coffee! I drink coffee morning, afternoon, and night.
What five things have been the most inspiring during the last year?
For me, the perseverance of the artisans in my hometown and my team, both in the U.S. and Brazil, has inspired me. To see their dedication and passion through these difficult times moves me to continue to create and build this brand.
Any night-before-the-show traditions?
Nothing the night before, but on the day of the show, I never leave the house before I go to the venue!
What about afterwards, what’s the first thing you’ll do to celebrate?
Cheers with my team over a drink!
After two digital seasons, what’s the thing you’re most looking forward to about in-person events?
Seeing people’s reactions to the collection in person. The pieces in this collection were designed to be seen in person and celebrate the brand’s meticulous attention to detail and craftsmanship.
What’s one thing you want everyone in the audience to feel?
My hope is that everyone will understand the story of the brand; where we come from, the type of work we do, and how we celebrate.
See the full collection—available for pre-order tomorrow—below:
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.