Know Before You Go! Four New To Market Brands At Atlanta Apparel’s VOW

Kicking off the 2023 buying season, VOW Bridal & Formal Atlanta returns from March 28-30 at AmericasMart Atlanta—read everything you need to know here! Ahead of the event, here’s the intel on four brands that are showing at VOW for the first time.

Zuri Bridal

Zuri Bridal is the only Atlanta based bridal service that has an in-house designer. They design custom dresses to make bridal dreams come true. Zuri showcases a wide selection of gowns ranging from timeless silhouettes to modern showstoppers. Zuri bridal have an eye for detail including fine laces, intricate beading and stunning feather details.

Boomba

Boomba offers subtle inserts as an alternative to awkward bra straps for your big day. These solutions-oriented patented designs include double sided sticky inserts that provide lift and shaping. This clever brand answers the call of brides everywhere who have a dress that calls for going braless, ensuring peace of mind on the day as well as a flattering fit.

Peanutbutter collection

Peanutbutter collection designs occasionwear with an alternative twist using wide color palettes, patterns, and interesting cuts. Plus! They also specialize in children’s formalwear, so look no further if you’ve a toddler who needs to rock a tux!

David Tate

David Tate is a California-based shoe brand that uses the highest quality skins and materials to create comfortable shoes that are ideal for a long day of celebrations. David Tate is a family business with a commitment to craftsmanship and quality, so you know you can trust these shoes to deliver style and grace on your big day.

