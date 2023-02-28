VOW Bridal & Formal Atlanta Is Back This March

Kicking off the 2023 buying season, VOW Bridal & Formal Atlanta returns from March 28-30 at AmericasMart Atlanta. The leading bridal, formal, and social occasion offering will also round out its market experience with education, events, and amenities. Let’s discuss!

On the agenda for the March buying event are Fall/Winter ‘23 must-haves for bridal, quinceañera, mother-of-the-bride, accessories, homecoming, men’s formalwear, and special occasion. The offerings will be shown via VOW’s 125 individual collections, across permanent showrooms and temporary exhibits over three floors.

This time around, VOW temporary exhibits include Zuri Bridal (wedding dresses), Lily Rivera (wedding dresses); Boomba (undergarments); David Tate Shoes (women’s shoes); and Peanut Butter Collection (children’s and unisex tuxedos and suits). Permanent showrooms will showcase brands, Madi Lane, Evie Young and EnVogue Bridal, in a new, combined permanent space. Additional notable resources at VOW include: Allure Bridals; Amalee Accessories; ASHLEYlauren; Blush; Casablanca; Clarisse; Colors; John Paul Ataker; Jovani; Justin Alexander; Lucci Lu; Maritza’s Bridal Veils; Mon Cheri; Portia & Scarlett; Primavera; Sherri Hill; Sydney’s Closet Plus Sizes, and Teri Jon.

With quinceañera becoming an increasing focus, established VOW Bridal & Formal Brands, Amarra and Sophia Thomas Designs, will be unveiling new quinceañera collections—which will join the notable quinceañera suppliers, Princesa by Ariana Vara, Ragazza, House of Wu, and quinceañera by Rachel Allan.

There’ll be a Kickoff Party to ring in the event, followed by the popular semi-annual VOW Fashion Show. This takes place on Wednesday, March 29, in the Fashion Theatre on Floor 15 of Building 3, and guests can expect fun, music, giveaways, fabulous fashion, food, and cocktails.

As for education, on Monday, March 27 from 12PM-8PM, the Mon Cheri Academy will feature speakers Mike Ebrahimi of SYVO and Wedding Fashion Expert, Nayri Kalayjian of Lovella Bridal Boutique who will offer business advice specific to the industry. Additionally, new-to-market buyers can participate in the New Buyer Orientation sessions, led by Sarabeth Jackson, IMC Director of Buyer Services for apparel. (Sessions will be offered in both English and Spanish for the first time this March!)

“Atlanta Apparel is excited for a new year of providing an expansive range of products for every special occasion,” Caron Stover, IMC SVP, apparel, said. “IMC’s formal markets provide retail stores an opportunity to learn and grow their business through educational opportunities, networking and the broadest selection of products, including growing categories like quinceañera.”

For more information, find all you need right here. See you there!

