NYC Style Star Kit Keenan Is A Contestant On The Bachelor

An unexpected appearance on the season premiere of The Bachelor last night? Kit Keenan, aka the daughter of Cynthia Rowley, who is vying for the rose of Matt James (the shows first-ever Black bachelor.)

As already evidenced last night, the 21-year-old is bringing the fashion to the show’s billionth season on ABC. Even host Chris Harrison has chimed in on her wardrobe: “Kit had boxes and boxes of outfits shipped to where we were shooting the show,” he says. “Easily the best dressed, maybe the best-dressed woman we’ve ever had.”

But hello, we’ve long known that. Keenan was on The Daily’s Next Gen list back in 2014 and most recently appeared on our Hamptons’ Most Stylish list this past summer. Now she belongs to America!

Here’s a refresher on Keenan’s love of all things fash from Keenan herself…

Personal Style Philosophy: “My style is very garden fairy/pink princess most of the time. Then there’s my 12-year-old boy alter ego that comes out sometimes who just wants to wear boxer shorts and scour resale websites for vintage skate tees. I think it’s important to have balance and mix it up.”

Favorite Brands: “LoveShackFancy, Pyer Moss, and RE/DONE.”

East End Shopping Haunts: “Botanica Bazaar for all things wellness and skincare, and of course Cynthia Rowley.”

Best Fashion Advice: “Doesn’t matter what you wear, just as long as you are there.”

Never Be Caught Wearing: “A thong bikini.”

Fashion Inspirations: “Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Brigitte Bardot.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.