Atlantis Paradise Island Rings In 25 Years With An Epic Celebration!

by Eddie Roche
NASSAU, BAHAMAS - NOVEMBER 12: Nancy Hower, Francesca Silvestri, Nolan Gerard Funk, Marcia Gay Harden, Daniel Benedict, John Molner, Kit Clementine Keenan, Ashley Haas, Ryan Cooper, Louis Aguirre Cynthia Rowley, Kristin Sanchez Brandon Burgon, Katie Couric, and Georgina Chapman attend Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas 25th Anniversary Gospel Brunch featuring BeBe Winans at Atlantis Paradise Island on November 12, 2023 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas)

There was no shortage of celebs and chister sightings in the Bahamas this weekend as the Atlantis Paradise Island resort celebrated their 25th anniversary with The Bal de Royale. The celebration welcomed Helena Christensen, Camilla Stærk, Katie Couric, Adrien Brody, Georgina Chapman, Marcia Gay Harden, Cynthia Rowley, Kit Keenan, Alex Lundqvist, Jennifer Esposito, Skylar Astin, Nico Tortorella, Amber Ruffin, Cory Michael Smith, Mariah Strongin, Ryan Cooper, Michele Hicks, Ashley Haas, and more for dinners, parties, and some unforgettable moments.

Georgina Chapman and Helena Christensen (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Ryan Cooper (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The weekend’s main event took place on Saturday night when guests hit Atlantis Casino’s new bar Bar Sol for a performance by jazz singer and pianist Peter Cincotti. Tony Danza (yes, Tony Danza!!) joined the crooner and surprised the crowd with an impromptu song on his ukulele. You haven’t lived until…

Tony Danza and Peter Cincotti  (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas)

Singer and rapper CeeLoo Green followed suit with a spectacular performance that brought everyone to their feet to dance. The five-time Grammy winner performed several covers, as well as his hits Crazy and Forget You. Guests then carried on to the Bridge Suite (where Michael Jackson famously stayed) for a private afterparty.

CeeLo Green  (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The next morning, Atlantis Paradise Island winded down the anniversary celebrations with a gospel brunch led by legendary singer BeBe Winans at Café Martinique in Atlantis’ Marina Village. Winans worked the room and even managed to get Katie Couric, Nolan Funk, and Cory Michael Smith to sing a few notes. (Kudos to Nolan Funk, who nailed the assignment.)

Katie Couric and Nolan Gerard Funk  (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Katie Couric, BeBe Winans, Nolan Gerard Funk, and Marcia Gay Harden) Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Cynthia Rowley and Kit Clementine Keenan  (Kevin Mazur/Gatty Images)

Other highlights of the weekend included dinners at Nobu, Paranza, and Atlantis’ recently opened Silan, by James Beard Award-winning Chef Alon Shaya. The VIP guests, who stayed in The Royal’s Regal Suites, went home with specially curated gifts – ranging from handmade Bahamian straw purses, a signed Paradise Island coffee table book by photographer Alessandro Sarno, and accessories from the resort’s luxury Saint Laurent and Carlo at the Crystal Court Shoppes. We’ll go back ANY TIME!

Photos: Getty Images

Avatar

Eddie Roche is the Chief Content Officer of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood @eddie2275 on Instagram

