Atlantis Paradise Island Rings In 25 Years With An Epic Celebration!

There was no shortage of celebs and chister sightings in the Bahamas this weekend as the Atlantis Paradise Island resort celebrated their 25th anniversary with The Bal de Royale. The celebration welcomed Helena Christensen, Camilla Stærk, Katie Couric, Adrien Brody, Georgina Chapman, Marcia Gay Harden, Cynthia Rowley, Kit Keenan, Alex Lundqvist, Jennifer Esposito, Skylar Astin, Nico Tortorella, Amber Ruffin, Cory Michael Smith, Mariah Strongin, Ryan Cooper, Michele Hicks, Ashley Haas, and more for dinners, parties, and some unforgettable moments.

The weekend’s main event took place on Saturday night when guests hit Atlantis Casino’s new bar Bar Sol for a performance by jazz singer and pianist Peter Cincotti. Tony Danza (yes, Tony Danza!!) joined the crooner and surprised the crowd with an impromptu song on his ukulele. You haven’t lived until…

Singer and rapper CeeLoo Green followed suit with a spectacular performance that brought everyone to their feet to dance. The five-time Grammy winner performed several covers, as well as his hits Crazy and Forget You. Guests then carried on to the Bridge Suite (where Michael Jackson famously stayed) for a private afterparty.

The next morning, Atlantis Paradise Island winded down the anniversary celebrations with a gospel brunch led by legendary singer BeBe Winans at Café Martinique in Atlantis’ Marina Village. Winans worked the room and even managed to get Katie Couric, Nolan Funk, and Cory Michael Smith to sing a few notes. (Kudos to Nolan Funk, who nailed the assignment.)

Other highlights of the weekend included dinners at Nobu, Paranza, and Atlantis’ recently opened Silan, by James Beard Award-winning Chef Alon Shaya. The VIP guests, who stayed in The Royal’s Regal Suites, went home with specially curated gifts – ranging from handmade Bahamian straw purses, a signed Paradise Island coffee table book by photographer Alessandro Sarno, and accessories from the resort’s luxury Saint Laurent and Carlo at the Crystal Court Shoppes. We’ll go back ANY TIME!

Photos: Getty Images

