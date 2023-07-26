Inside Cynthia Rowley’s Surf Camp In Montauk

The shores of Montauk recently became a makeshift runway for a fashionable surf adventure hosted by none other than the fabulous Cynthia Rowley. This beachside retreat, an annual excursion hosted by the NYC-based brand, was all about embracing the sun, sand, and waves. Enamored, as always, by the enchanting spirit of Montauk, Rowley handpicked a group of her favorite gals for this memorable day out east, keen to show them what her home-away-from-home has to offer.

Montauk has always been a source of inspiration for the designer’s fashion collections, making it the perfect place to share her passion for surfing with this group. The day started with a lunch and surf lessons on the beach, and each attendee was ready to be thrown in the deep end (…literally) but at least was doing so in style, with everyone decked out in Cynthia Rowley wetsuits.

After a successful session on the waves, the group gathered at Hero Beach Club for a drinks reception—freshly glam and dressed in Cynthia Rowley pieces, like flowing dresses and cute separates. The celebrations continued with a dinner at The Surf Lodge, with a night of exquisite food and a speech from Rowley congratulating everyone on their surfing endeavors—which were particularly impressive, given most attendees were a novice on their boards.

The next morning, everyone joined wellness expert Olivia Figueroa for a light workout session under the sun at Hero Beach Club for a perfect, energy-boosting end to what was an incredible beachside escapade that married fashion, fitness, and fun.

Among those in attendance were Grace Ann Nader, Ella Mendelsohn, Eloise Dufka, Ali Freie, Dale Chong, Sophia La Corte, Cassidy McNeill, Anna Heid, Caroline Vazzana,

Images: BFA

