Eight Times Olivia Wilde Proved She’s Just As Fashionable As Love Interest Harry Styles

Word on the street—AKA, every news outlet ever—is that singer/songwriter and irrefutable fashion sensation Harry Styles has found a new love interest…in pal and co-star Olivia Wilde! Given the actress’ own glamorous sensibility, we think he’s found his sartorial match. Don’t believe us? Perhaps a roundup of some of the star’s most memorable moments will convince you that Styles finally has competition in the wardrobe department…

Metallic Goodness

For the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Wilde donned a glitzy metallic gold dress by Ralph Lauren and Giuseppe Zanotti gold platform pumps. And for the main accessory? None other than a floor-length gold cape. That’s what we call dressing to the nines.

Chiffon Lace Daydream

The actress dazzled eyes at the 2019 Gotham Awards in a flowing white chiffon number by Miu Miu with pleats, sheer sleeves, and delicate lace details all over. Dare we say it had an uncanny resemblance to the pussybow Gucci jumpsuit Styles wore for his Met Gala debut?

Polo Perfection

Seen posing in a pastel blue an Alice & Olivia pantsuit at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, Wilde makes it quite obvious that she’s a fan of bell bottoms and matching sets. Remind you of anyone? (Cough cough, Fine Line album cover…)

Business Casual

In a double-breasted Saint Laurent pinstripe suit, Wilde nailed a business casual dress code at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards nominees brunch. It appears as though her slightly pattern-clashing outfit mirrors her rumored beau’s style serendipitously.

Splash o’ Plaid

Going for a more gender-fluid look, Wilde sported a Kate Spade bowtie blouse, paired with high-waisted plaid trousers at the 2015 AFI Fest. Oh, and how could we forget to mention the pointed-toe Paul Andrew pumps? Talk about a beautiful marriage between feminine charisma and masculine style.

Black Tie Sophistication

While this muted Fendi gown is a world away from Styles’ colorful and flamboyant style, it still made quite the statement at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. While the colorway might seem mundane, the floral embellishments, balloon sleeves, and puffed shoulders made sure this frock was anything but ordinary.

All In The Details

We never knew fringe overload could be a good thing—that is, until we saw Wilde dressed in this effortless and delicate Marchesa gown. It’s unique, it’s fun, and it’s fortuitously on par with Styles’ grandiose style. Coincidence? We think not.

Out To Lunch

It’s obvious by now that Wilde’s red carpet looks are crowd pleasers, but this t-shirt and skirt ensemble, from the Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon in 2017, makes us believe this star can dress down with just as much aplomb.

