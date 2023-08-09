Kim Kardashian Fronts New Marc Jacobs’ New Campaign Star, Gisele Covers Vogue Brazil, Zimmermann’s New Owners, And More!

Kim Kardashian is the new face of Marc Jacobs for Fall 2023

A new campaign from Marc Jacobs is about to blow up on social media and on billboards near you—with Kim Kardashian posing against an inflatable set. The mogul was photographed at Studio Playlab by Tyrone LeBon and styled by Alastair McKimm for her debut appearance for the brand. In the imagery, Kardashian showcases runway pieces and accessories alike, including the famed Kiki Boot—which was also given the balloon treatment in one image. Peep the first look at the ads, below:

Gisele Bundchen models Fall fashions for Vogue Brasil—marking her 24th cover for the publication!

From the power shoulder Saint Laurent blazer to sculptural Louis Vuitton and cool girl Miu Miu, Gisele Bundchen shows why she’s the OG unrivaled clothes horse as she poses for Vogue Brasil. Inside the mag, the super also speaks candidly about her highly-publicized divorce from longtime partner Tom Brady, saying poignantly: “Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart. When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make.” For her appearance, the 43-year-old was photographed by Lufré and styled by Rita Lazzarotti. See it all here.

The 411 on Zimmermann’s sale

Congratulations are in order for Zimmermann, which is the first Australian fashion brand to reach billion-dollar status. While the exact terms of the acquisition by Advent Internationals, who purchased a majority stake from Italian private equity firm Style Capital, weren’t disclosed, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters the transaction valued the brand around $1.15 billion. Style Capital and the Zimmermann family will retain a significant minority stake. The acquisition will enable the brand, founded by the sisters in Sydney in 1991, to further expand into Asia and the Middle East, and beyond its current 58 standalone stores in Australia, the US, UK, Europe, and Chia. According to reports, Zimmermann has a revenue of $260 million and more than 30% core profit margin.

Malone Souliers releases new campaign

Be still our hearts! The new season campaign from footwear and accessories label Malone Souliers has landed today, with its vision fixed firmly on the future. Specifically speaking: the collection, from new co-creative directors Coco Fong and Valerio Bava, follows the theme of retrofuturism, with space-age accents and fresh new styles intermixed with nostalgic details and the brand’s longtime favorites. Coming in hot for Fall Winter are knee-high Markle boots rendered in gradient rose gold and blue metallic nappa, crystallized Uma sandals, and ladylike yet dancefloor-ready Vilma slingbacks and Josia mules.

The campaign was photographed by Jeff Hahn and styled by Charlotte Robers, with set design by Joanna Goodman. Catch it below:

Out East? Check out La Prairie’s first-ever mobile pop-up spa at Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Wine and pampering? Say no more. If you find yourself in the vicinity of The Winestand at Wölffer Estate Vineyard later from tomorrow through Sunday, be sure to pop in to the pop-up celebrating La Prairie’s forthcoming Skin Caviar Collection. The distinctly royal blue-hued mobile spa will be offering skin consultations, Art of Perfection treatments, and an exclusive opportunity to be the first in the world to purchase the new Skin Caviar Luxe Cream—which will launch in September with a bid to lift, firm, and revive skin’s metabolism. You had us at hello…see you there!

