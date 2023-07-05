Kieran Culkin, Mr Porter, And Zegna’s Al Fresco Soirèe, A Lavish Lunch With Givenchy, Plus! What Happens At Theater Camp…

ICYMI! All the fun that happened Out East over the holiday weekend…

Kieran Culkin, Mr Porter, and Zegna got the gang together to celebrate Mr Porter’s Summer Stories campaign

Ahead of the long weekend, the East End’s best dressed fixtures headed to LongHouse Reserve in East Hampton to join actor Kieran Culkin, Mr Porter’s Alison Loehnis, and Zegna’s Alessandro Sartori in raising a glass to the multi-brand e-tailer’s ‘Al Fresco’ campaign. The new installment—the second of three chapters in the series—is headlined by Zegna, which sees a curated and exclusive edit of 28-pieces of luxury resort product. Succession star and Zegna ambassador Culkin welcomed guests to the outdoor fête, where they enjoyed music by Dede Lovelace and Italian fare. In the nearby town, Zegna has also opened a temporary seasonal store on Newtown Lane, showcasing artistic director Sartori’s latest menswear offering. Among those spotted in the crowd enjoying the late evening sun were Brendan Fallis, Michael Fisher, Moti Ankari, Christian Bendek, Douglas Joseph, Drew Jessup, Evan Ross Katz, Igee Okafor, Laura Brown, Malcolm Carfrae, Marcus Teo, Andrew Koji, Andy Baraghani, Barton Cowperthwaite, Bjorn Iooss, Blair Getz Mezibov, Blake Abbie, Cory Michael Smith, Jan Quammie, Joe Holder, Keith Pollock, Mellany Sanchez, Michael Avedon, Myles Loftin, Oliver and Sasha Benz, SAINt JHN, Suzie Kondi, Terence Connors, Tyrod Taylor, Woldy Reyes, Young Emperors, Zippy Seven, and more.

Images: BFA

A chic Givenchy lunch to celebrate its Bridgehampton pop-up

Givenchy is bringing a European laissez faire energy to the Hamptons, thanks to its Givenchy Plage shopping installation at Topping Rose House. To mark the moment, the luxury brand transformed the beloved five-star hotel into an immersive experience, inspired by Monsieur de Givenchy’s Riviera retreat, Le Clos Fiorentina. Over lunch, guests got up close with the Givenchy Plage collection, designed by Matthew M. Williams. A first for the brand, the vacation-ready offering speaks equally to California cool (Williams’ home state) and the brand’s French roots, with everything from linen sets and cutout bathing suits to raffia and straw bags and macramé detailing. The intimate affair welcomed Rachel Zoe, Christie Brinkley, Coco Bassey, Dee Poku, Casey Fremont, Elizabeth Kurpis, Jessica Wang, Joanna Hillman, Lindsay Bardwill, Mei Kwok, Molly Sims, Sai de Silva, and Givenchy president of the Americas, Valerie Leon, among others. The pop-up is open for your perusal until July 14, every day from 11AM to 8PM.

Images: Courtesy

The Cinema Society hosted a Hamptons screening of Theater Camp at Tutto Caffè

Comedy flick Theater Camp is bowling over audiences with its laugh out loud script, and this past weekend’s screening at Tutto Caffé proved to be a night to remember. The film’s star, co-director, co-writer, and producer Molly Gordon (who’s also currently wowing critics as Claire in The Bear) and Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, who both star, co-wrote, and co-produced, were in town alongside producers Erik Feig, Ryan Heller, and Maria Zuckerman for the outing at East Hampton’s stylish new hotspot. The screening brought out the likes of Christie Brinkley, John Leguizamo, Mamie Gummer, Mark Feuerstein, Erich Bergen, Jennifer Esposito and Jesper Vesterstroem, Donna Karan, Gabby Karan and Gianpaolo de Felice, Dylan Lauren and Paul Arrouet, Rachel Zoe, John and Joyce Varvatos, Rufus Wainwright and Jorn Weisbrodt, Reg Rogers, Mercedes Ruehl, Dan Abrams, Daniel Benedict, Sam Bisbee, Paul Downs Colaizzo, Jamee and Peter Gregory, James and Bianca Jebbia, Dave Karger, Elizabeth Saltzman, Hilary Shor, Whitney St. John and Nacho Ramos, Debbie Bancroft, Sandra Brant, Peter Davis, Brian Farrell, Nanette Lepore, Chris McCarrell, Darcy Miller, Samantha Perelman, TR Pescod, Jill Rappaport, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir. The movie officially comes out on July 14.

Images: BFA

