Inside The Daily’s Influencer Retreat At The Reform Club

The Daily Summer’s annual influencer retreat took place Out East recently, jam-packed with a fun-filled itinerary involving all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and wellness-related. Content creators Uche Moxam, Jessica Markowski, Manasvi, and Katya Tolstova joined us at the 21 House at The Reform Club in Amagansett. Here’s what went down!

Upon arrival at the boutique hotel which is surrounded by lush greenery, our guests and their plus ones enjoyed a chilled Aperol Spritz, caught up, and checked in to their suites. Nothing screams summer more than the bright orange hue of the Aperol branding, and the quartet were bowled over to receive custom leather holdall bags and a summer picnic-ready assortment including hats, fans, and more from the liquor company.

Upstairs, where a lavish gifting display awaited, DAOU had created a floral-filled basket to house its rosè bottles, which immediately put a smile on everyone’s faces.

To keep skin glowing during the retreat, Macrene Actives, which just launched at Sephora, kitted out the girls with best-sellers from the clean botanical line.

Reliably-flattering lingerie and swimwear brand CUUP sent items like sculpting swimsuits and their chic balconette bras. To ensure they’re ready for all of their upcoming excursions, each guest received a large St. Barths signature woven tote from NYC-based sustainable accessories brand Naghedi too.

Southampton designer Michelle Farmer, who also has several boutiques nationwide, personally selected vividly-saturated silk slip dresses from her luxury namesake brand in fuchsia pink, cobalt, chartreuse, and aqua for each guest to wear to dinner later that evening.

Other goodies also included functional and zen-inducing chocolate mushrooms from Alice, fan favorite lip balms from Lanolips, and JiaJia crystals. After all that unboxing, it was time for a well-deserved happy hour with some more Aperol flowing.

Artist Madeleine Matsson also came by the house to personalize each guest’s DAOU bottle, transforming the packaging with bespoke painted illustrations inspired by their individual style.

Uche, Manasvi, Jessica, and Katya, as well as their plus ones and the Daily team headed to Sag Harbor’s waterfront resort hotel and restaurant Baron’s Cove to enjoy more Aperol cocktails and a delectable dinner.

The next morning, guests played dress up in their new frocks from A.L.C, such as the Rosie Cotton Midi, the Freya Crochet Dress, and the instantly-recognizable cut-out Alexandria Dress.

To give everyone a boost mid-day, Sarah Sadie Newett came by to teach a restorative session of her popular The SSN Method. The low impact Pilates, dance, and yoga-inspired concept has been perfected by the former Aerial artist over the last 15 years to deliver longer, leaner limbs, better posture, and to help individuals achieve their happiest, healthiest weight. The pain free yet still challenging workout also called for needing some clean sparkling energy drinks from Gorgie on hand!

Heralding the arrival of the Daily Summer season of events Out East, we also welcomed a whole host of local tastemakers to join us for a sunny cocktail soirée in the grounds of the Reform Club. Read more about it here. Salut!

Images: Sean Zanni/Caroline Fiss

