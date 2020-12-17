Chic ReportEditor picks

Editor’s Pick: Kate Moss Agency Merchandise

by Eddie Roche
What: The Kate Moss Agency has launched products such as hoodies, long sleeve t-shirts, and a tote bag featuring Kate’s eye. They were designed using a digital print from famed photographer Rankin that was taken as part of his 2013 Eyescape series. Everything is made using ethically sourced and 100% organic cotton. Products will also be sent in recyclable packaging and are produced ethically in India.

Who:  Kate Moss! That’s who! Her agency is based in London and was founded in September 2016. The agency manages Kate herself, her daughter Lila Moss, Rita Ora, Jordan Barrett, Lachlan Mac, Stella Jones, and more in the U.K.

Lila and Kate Moss

Why: Shouldn’t every ultimate fashion insider be walking around in this?

Where: KMAStudio.com 

How much: $27-$122USD

Lila and Kate Moss

